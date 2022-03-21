 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Statewide tornado drill scheduled for March 23

The annual Nebraska Statewide Tornado Drill is scheduled for Wednesday, March 23 at 10 a.m.

The drill provides an opportunity for homes, schools and businesses to practice their emergency plans. At approximately 10 a.m., the National Weather Service will issue a test warning using the Required Weekly Test of the Emergency Alert System (EAS).

Participating TV and radio broadcasters will rebroadcast the test warning, and NOAA Weather Radios programmed to receive tests will sound an alarm.

Sarpy County will participate in the drill by activating all outdoor warning sirens when the test warning is issued. The drill will not be conducted if severe weather is expected or occurring.

