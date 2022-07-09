Stinson family fundraiser was a success

Before lifelong Bellevue resident Bob Stinson died from cancer, he truly had the community rallying around him, his son Jason Stinson said.

The community's support was evident Saturday evening when people flooded the Bellevue Volunteer Firefighters Hall for a spaghetti dinner fundraiser.

“Bob’s friends were very important to him,” Bob’s wife Linda Stinson said.

The Bellevue High School 1977 graduate gave back to the community while working at the Bellevue Police Department, Bellevue Volunteer Fire Department and Bellevue Parks Department.

Since Bob’s passing, the people of Bellevue have stepped up to help the Stinson family. Community members Larry Lampman, Diane Bruce and Debbie Kohlschen organized Saturday’s fundraiser to help raise money to offset some of the family's medical costs.

Lampman, who worked with Bob at the Bellevue Police Department, said he started planning this dinner before he died on May 26. They decided to continue on with the event, which raised money from donations, raffles and a silent auction.

His family expressed their gratitude for the community’s assistance.

“We’re just very appreciative of everything that is being done to support us,” Linda said.

Bob’s friends have been helpful by making sure his family is being taken care of, they said. One of those supporters has been Steven Knutson, a previous Bellevue City council member. He took food over to the Stinson family.

Knutson was one of the nearly 200 people who attended the event. He said he wanted to do anything he could to continue helping the family.

Having worked at the fire department with Bob for several years, Knutson said he got to know him throughout that time.

“He’s a very smart individual and easy to work with,” Knutson said. “He knew what he needed to get done.”

When he lost his battle to cancer, he was serving as the Bellevue City Council Ward 2 representative. He was planning to run for re-election in the upcoming November general election. Jason said his father truly cared about Bellevue residents and would make time for anyone who needed it.

Knutson also acknowledged how much Bob cherished Bellevue.

“He gave his life to the city,” Knutson said. “He was a real asset to our community. It’s one of those things we’re sorry to lose.”