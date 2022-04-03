Students invited to youth legislature

High school students are invited to take on the role of state senators at the Unicameral Youth Legislature from June 12-15.

At the state capitol, student senators will sponsor bills, conduct committee hearings, debate legislation and discover the unique process of the nation's only unicameral.

The Unicameral Youth Legislature gives behind-the-scenes access to students who have an interest in public office, government, politics, law, public policy, debate or public speaking. Students will learn about the inner workings of the Legislature directly from senators and staff.

"Opportunities such as the Youth Legislature empowers our young people to be well-informed and active citizens, equipping them with information that will assist them in being active participants in the future of our democracy," state Sen. Carol Blood said in a press release.

The Office of the Clerk of the Nebraska Legislature coordinates the Unicameral Youth Legislature. The University of Nebraska-Lincoln's Extension 4-H Youth Development Office coordinates housing and recreational activities as part of the Big Red Summer Camps program.