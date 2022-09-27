Students make hundreds of blankets for children in need

National Honor Society students and other community members came together at Bryan High School to show support for children in need.

They participated in Project Linus, an effort to provide children experiencing traumatic situations with homemade blankets. From 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 17, they worked to make hundreds of primarily fleece tie blankets. Some donated quilts and afghans, instead.

In its 18th year of operation at Bryan — and its 19th year in the Omaha metro — the event is held twice per year, every fall and spring. But this month’s gathering was the first Project Linus nearby since the pandemic hit.

Blankets were donated to local emergency services that assist children, from birth to age 18, including to Offutt Air Force Base, local hospitals and school counselors, said Ginny DeBates, Omaha Project Linus coordinator.

“The impact that it has on children and their families for years, and years to come, is really powerful,” Bryan NHS sponsor Jennifer Cuddy said.

Not only did NHS members help support this cause, other Bryan High School and Skutt Catholic High School students did as well. They worked alongside community members, church-goers and scouting troops at this open-to-the-public, volunteer event.

Students arrived early in the morning to help set up. Then, they spent time cutting and tying edges of the fleece material. Some donate an hour of time, while others stay the full four.

Each blanket takes about 45 minutes to complete, but students said they often compete for time.

Bryan senior Mitchell Gates, NHS membership liaison, said the key to success is being able to tie quickly. Students said they also compete over who uses the cutest fabric.

Seeing their progress throughout the event can be rewarding, Bryan NHS sponsor Melissa Gates said.

“At the end of the day, there’s going to be a mountain of blankets,” Melissa said. “It’s a really powerful visual for our students to see their collective efforts and all of the good that it’s going to do.”

Mitchell has been helping out with these efforts since he was a young child because of his mother Melissa’s involvement. He said older students acted as mentors when he was little, and now he knows exactly what to do each year. He plans to continue helping once graduated.

It’s all about giving back to the community, Mitchell said. Hospitalized children aren’t able to see many people, so this is a way to help them feel less alone.

“The ability for them to be able to have this blanket and recognize that it was made by someone in the community — know that someone is out there and they care and they’re thinking about them — goes through my mind,” Mitchell said.

Often the giver gets even more out of this experience than the receiver, DeBates said. She explained that giving back can be rewarding for participants.

Senior Jessica Conway, NHS president, also said donating her time was fulfilling.

“Even if it’s the smallest thing, helping them out, knowing that you did something good, makes me feel good,” Conway said.

Those interested in supporting Project Linus can participate in the next blanket-making event on March 4. Or, DeBates said, they could donate to the effort.

Project Linus, a volunteer organization that runs entirely on donations, is seeking fabric, masking tape, thread, scissors or sewing machines. Alternatively, people can give cash or gift cards to places like Joann’s Fabric and Craft Store, Walmart or Hobby Lobby.

For more information about Project Linus, visit projectlinus.org.