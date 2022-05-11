Submissions open for first annual Juneteenth Art Contest

For the first time, the Nebraska Juneteenth Art Contest is seeking entries.

The contest is open to all Nebraska students, grades kindergarten through 12th.

To enter, students should create a piece of art that truly commemorates and celebrates Juneteenth. Juneteenth is a state and federal holiday that takes place on June 19 each year, commemorating the ending of slavery in America.

Art submissions may include any person(s), places or events that contributed to the ending of slavery in America. Any preferred media may be used, such as pencil, paint, charcoal, crayon, marker, sculpture, poem, short story or video. Art must be student's own original work. (No computer-generated art is allowed.)

Print your name, grade, teacher's name and school's name (grade and school should be from the end of this school year) on the back of your art.

Teachers can submit art on behalf of the student, or the art may be dropped off at Hot Shops Art Center, 1301 Nicholas St., on or before Friday, June 10. Center hours are Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday/Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

One submission per student.

Nine winners will be awarded prizes in three categories -- elementary, middle and high school -- at the Freedom Festival, to take place at the Malcom X Center, 3448 Evans St., on Saturday, June 18.