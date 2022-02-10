Submissions open for Nebraska Black History Art Contest

The 10th annual Nebraska Black History Art Contest is underway.

Nebraska students in kindergarten through 12th grade are invited to create art that truly commemorates Black history.

The theme is Black Health and Wellness, but students can choose any subject or event that celebrates Black history. They may use any media they want. Art must be student’s own original work.

Submissions are open through March 7. Art should be turned in to the Omaha Star newspaper, 2216 N 24th St., Omaha, NE 68110.

Submissions can also be returned at school to students’ homeroom, social studies or art teachers. Teachers have been equipped with instructions and permission slips. These documents can also be downloaded at blackhistoryartcontest.com.

Cash prizes will be awarded to winners in three categories: elementary, middle and high school. Prizes will be awarded via a Zoom reception.

The 2022 Black History Art Contest is sponsored by PennFed Credit Union, Creighton University, OPPD, Centris Federal Credit Union and Metro Credit Union.