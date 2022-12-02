SWIMMING & DIVING: Chieftain girls aim for first trip to state in 10 years, Thunderbirds face drop in numbers

Bellevue East swimming and diving aims for the boys team to return to state and for the girls to make their first trip in ten years, while Bellevue West faces a drop in numbers.

“My goals for the team are to have the boys swim and dive team return to state and to have the girls swim team qualify for state for the first time since 2012 as well as have our girls dive team return to state,” Chieftains head coach Tristan Wilkins said. "I also have the goal of everyone on the team achieving a personal best this season."

With steady improvement, Wilkins expects junior Noah Davis to qualify for state in multiple individual events.

Freshman Allison Rutherford had a “very successful” club season.

“I know she is excited to prove herself in high school swimming with the goal of qualifying for state in her first year,” Wilkins said.

Senior diver Paige Lingle is a stand-out diver for Wilkins after improving her capabilities and dive difficulty.

“(Lingle) is looking to have a very competitive season with a great outlook at qualifying for state.”

Wilkins is confident that the girls swim team will join the boys at state for their first appearance since 2012, with conditioning, technique and racing strategy their primary goals.

“Diving wise, we hope bringing in more challenging dives will allow multiple divers to qualify for state,” Wilkins said. “I also hope to see the team grow together and focus on the small details that add up to make big differences in races.”

Wilkins is in his first year as head coach of swimming and diving at Bellevue East, replacing Taylor Schultz. The change of leadership also led to new assistant coaches Cassidy Krentz (swimming) and Tami Dolphens (diving).

“This change in leadership has been challenging, but has brought new ideas and energy that I undoubtedly believe will benefit the team as a whole,” Wilkins said.

Bellevue East began their season with a home varsity dual against Omaha South on Thursday, Dec. 1 at 4:30 p.m. The Chieftains also compete in invitationals at Omaha Burke (Friday, 5 p.m.) and Benson (Saturday, 8 a.m.) this weekend.

At West, the Thunderbirds face the loss of many seniors, but the program is aiming to qualify their relays for state.

“Swimmers are training yardage and working on technique,” head coach Peggy Speer. “Hoping to qualify all our relays for state.”

Leading a small boys swim team are Ryan Bartlett, Caleb Decker and Nathan Nixon, who Speer said all have a chance to qualify for state in their individual events.

Senior Zach Shaddy was on the podium last year for diving, finishing fourth, and Speer expects he will be there again this year.

“We are working on building strong leadership in both the girls and boys teams, leading by example and encouraging others,” Speer said. “Because of our small numbers, especially on the boys side, we have to focus on our individual strengths and use them to build a cohesive competitive team. Not just building champion swimmers but champions in life.”

The Thunderbirds start competition on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 2-3, at Omaha Burke with 10 other schools.