Tax Forms for vacant/unimproved lots due by Dec. 31

PAPILLION -- For those who own two or more vacant or unimproved lots within the same subdivision (held for sale or resale), Nebraska Tax Form 191 is due Dec. 31 with the Sarpy County Assessor's Office.

Once filed, the assessor will value land using the income approach to value, including the use of a discounted cash-flow analysis as of Jan 1. The discount method recognizes that the lots take a period of time to sell, and that the revenue stream will be generated over a period of time.

The requirements for applying are:

• Two or more lots with the same ownership.

• Held for sale or resale.

• Must be in the same subdivision and in the same tax district.

If the Vacant or Unimproved Lot Application (Form 191) is not filed with the assessor by Dec. 31 of each year, the discounted cash-flow analysis will not be considered when determining the assessed value of the land, and it will be valued at full market value.

Contact the Sarpy County Assessor's Office at 402-593-2122 or via email for additional information.