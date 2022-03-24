Ted Roche leaves behind hard to match legacy at the Bellevue Little Theatre

Edward B. “Ted” Roche did not let anything keep him down in life.

In 1952, at the age of 14, he contracted polio and lost the use of his legs.

This setback would not keep Roche from living a meaningful life and when he died on March 20 this year -- his legacy was clear for all to see.

Although well-known in the Omaha community, Roche left a profound impact on the Bellevue Little Theatre.

Ted and his wife Victoria were avid supporters of the performing arts.

Ted and Victoria supported the Omaha Symphony, Opera Omaha, KVNO classical radio and community theatre -- most notably the Brigit Saint Brigit Theatre Company and the BLT.

Ted began his involvement with the BLT in the 1990s and served several terms as board president.

Clara Arnsdorff, corresponding secretary for the BLT said Ted came into the presidency at a time when just beginning to grow past being just a local Bellevue theater.

"He provided calm leadership, which allowed us to investigate other opportunities to produce shows that were a little more challenging," Arnsdorff said. "He encouraged us to go into Shakespeare and we produced Romeo and Juliet on stage, which at the time was a reach for us because we'd never done anything like that."

At a time when live theatres were reaching out to new audiences, the BLT began to reach out as well.

"Ted led us in an organized and progressive manner enabling us to become more than a local theatre group," Arnsdorff said. "We formed committees to handle areas necessary to theatre management and production giving board members specific areas of responsibility."

Arnsdorff said although Ted was a busy man, he always made time for BLT board meetings in person or zoom.

"I can remember Ted walking into our meetings, oh maybe five minutes late with his supper because he had just come from teaching," Arnsdorff said.

Arnsdorff said Ted often didn't have time to get dinner so he went through a drive-through and his meal of choice often times would be a chicken pot pie from KFC.

Ted's wife Victoria said she was involved in several community theatres in her younger days.

"Anytime I was involved in something, Ted would find a way to be, be involved too," Victoria said. "By the time I might move from theater to some other activity he was knee-deep in whatever he had chosen to do to get involved and stayed with it."

Victoria said Ted would be heavily involved in three to four things at once.

Ted was associate dean for academic affairs at the Nebraska Medical Center College of Pharmacy, he was a student adviser, involved with Bike Across Nebraska and many other organizations.

"He just made time he time and he was a master coordinator of his time," Victoria said but if he loved something, he'd give 110% and he loved every single one of these initiatives."

Victoria said Ted would get so involved in these initiatives because of the deep personal connections he made with those involved.

"It wasn't just something to do something to put on his resume, he really committed to the mission and the purpose of these organizations and he loved the people," Victoria said.

Victoria said Ted loved all the shows he saw at the Bellevue Little Theatre -- picking a favorite would be impossible.

"He found something to love about every one of those shows and of course he knew the people on stage and he was cheering them on 110%," Victoria said.

She said the Bellevue Little Theatre attracts quality actors from across the area.

"It's The Bellevue Little Theatre but there's nothing little about the casting or the way they draw from all across the Metro," Victoria said.

Ted may be gone but the way he impacted people all across Nebraska will never be forgotten.

