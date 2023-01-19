The Alley sets out to modernize bowling experience

A planned high-end pizzeria, all-ages game arcade and a high-tech axe throwing system could transform a classic Bellevue bowling alley into an ultramodern entertainment center.

Last fall, the purchase of the former Leopard Lanes at 601 Chateau Drive in Bellevue was announced on Facebook. Now known as The Alley, the facility is currently in the final planning stages of renovation, general manager Steve Sempeck said.

First opened in 1978, Leopard Lanes closed during the pandemic and did not survive the economic downturn. Sempeck said he and his team were looking at area bowling alleys to purchase for some time, and they are excited to take over the Bellevue mainstay.

“The place was not in very good shape over the time it sat there,” Sempeck said, noting the lack of renovations combined with several years of vacancy. “The one thing that did change is the building codes.”

Architects and engineers are finalizing renovation plans for accessibility, safety and amenity updates. Then they get to start “swinging some hammers.”

Sempeck said they may be able to begin construction within the next couple of weeks. With most of the work to be done inside and not in the elements, the building could be looking good by spring.

In December, The Alley’s posted on social media that Frank's Pizzeria would open its third store in the facility. The family-owned restaurant specializes in New York-style pizza, stromboli and calzones. It has two other locations in Ralston and Elkhorn.

“We hope it is an actual destination point for people looking to eat,” Sempeck said.

The bowling alley will also have a customary kitchen, serving burgers, fries, nachos and all the things expected during league nights. That kind of symbiosis is a feature of The Alley.

“We want the traditional, but you have to have other things for different people. This is an entertainment business now,” he said. “The industry has changed so much, you have to be ready to accept change.”

With 22 standard lanes for bowling, there will also be a private 8-lane section set aside for parties and events. The specially designed area will be able to accommodate catering or other specific needs.

Another amenity is event rooms for off-site meetings or receptions, including audio/visual capabilities.

The Alley also plans to jump into the axe-throwing phenomenon. A newly designed digital system allows hatchet-wielding maniacs to play several kinds of games and compete against other hatchet-wielding maniacs worldwide via the internet.

Sembeck said he is excited about the arcade room, which will feature around 20 different games as well as a prize room to redeem tickets earned for winning. Prizes will have appeal for both kids and adults.

Throughout the alley, patrons will be able to play, eat, watch sports and socialize.

“It is going to blow people away,” he said