'The Batman' an unsettling yet entertaining movie experience

Ever since the first trailer dropped for Matt Reeves’ “The Batman,” I was hooked on the latest iteration of Batman.

Imagine mixing a detective story, revenge tale, serial killer chase with the character of Batman. The result was a three-hour-long film that felt like it was two hours.

Robert Pattinson crushes the role of Bruce Wayne and Batman, and I assure the world that they are completely different characters. Bruce Wayne is a mask that the individual parades around during the daytime, but when he puts on the cape, that is when he can be his true self.

Pattinson has unfairly gotten a lot of flack for his abilities as an actor. When someone brings up his lack of acting skills in his role as Edward in “Twilight,” I encourage them to see his work in “The Lighthouse” (Ed. note — Check out “Good Time,” also).

This may come as a shock, but Pattinson can act. If you’re wondering, he has a subtle Batman voice compared to Christian Bale’s in the Christopher Nolan Batman trilogy.

“The Batman” follows a young caped crusader in his second year of crime-fighting as he races against the clock to solve the case of the Riddler.

My favorite part is the fact we as the audience actually get to see Batman do extensive detective work. Sure, previous iterations of the character have done some minimal crime-solving work, but never lived up to the world’s greatest detective moniker.

“The Batman” features technology that just logically makes sense for a billionaire with emotional issues to use. I won’t spoil the gadgets but there will be some “Oh, that makes sense” moments in the film.

Pattinson shows that there is still much to learn for this young Bruce Wayne and I look forward to seeing what is done in future installments.

The main villain of the movie is the Riddler, who was last seen on the big screen with Jim Carrey playing a cartoon-like version of the character.

I am still partial to the Carrey Riddler, but Paul Dano does a good job of making my skin crawl when he appears on the screen. There were multiple moments with Dano’s Riddler that gave me horror film vibes and I loved it.

The Riddler in this movie is akin to the Zodiac Killer. He leaves puzzles that only Batman could hope to solve. Dano does a good job of showing what Batman could have become if he didn’t have the safety net of a fortune.

The city of Gotham is a character in itself. It is the apple of Batman’s eye and the core of his obsessions. Bruce Wayne is entrapped by the evils of his city and feels the need to forfeit a chance of happiness to protect his town.

The multiple instances of Gothic architecture within the movie add to the overall horror vibe. Zoe Kravitz does an admirable job of playing Catwoman, but Michelle Pfeiffer is still the best yet.

I did enjoy the cat and mouse game Kravitz plays with Batman and I felt a genuine connection between the two characters. Catwoman and Batman have always been one of the more interesting comic book relationships to me.

A lot of folks prefer the Wonder Woman and Batman relationship, but I am team Catwoman all the way.

This is not necessarily an origin story for Batman, but it does serve as such for several recognizable characters.

I very much enjoyed the score of the film as well. The music in the background had me clenching my seat and preparing for a jump scare.

“The Batman” is unlike any other previous Batman movie. It examines a much younger time period of the character and has a dark tone to it.

If you were hoping to have a more lighthearted Batman like in the 1990s, this might not be the film for you.

I review movies on a scale of one bucket of popcorn to five buckets of popcorn. One bucket of popcorn would be the worst film of the year and five buckets of popcorn a masterpiece, or at the very least a film that will make the rounds at award shows.

“The Batman” earns five out of five buckets of popcorn for being a great new direction for the character. I can’t wait to see what mystery Pattinson’s Batman solves next.

