The Bridge Flats mark first step in redevelopment of Olde Towne

A mixed-use building going up at the former site of Bellevue City Hall is poised to “rejuvenate” Olde Town and spur additional investment in the area.

Mayor Rusty Hike unveiled plans during a ground-breaking ceremony Thursday morning a block east of Mission Middle School, along with a new branding for Olde Towne: the Frontier District.

The four-story building — located between Washington and Jefferson Streets along Mission Avenue, with the Bellevue Fire Department District 1 Fire Station to the north – will cost $12.3 million.

Hike said the hope is that the building will feature a grocery store, a long sought addition to Olde Towne, where residents are limited to the Kwik Shop unless they venture out to other parts of the city – such as near the new City Hall campus.

“While we’ve been seeing many other developments occur in your sister cities of Omaha, Papillion and La Vista, you’ve all been largely ignored,” said Jeff Gehring, co-owner of Mercury Builders. “Today, that changes.”

Project Details

The new building, dubbed The Bridge Flats, will include 53 luxury residential units along with 18,000 square feet facing Mission Avenue of first-floor condominium space for retail and business tenants.

A news release from Mercury Builders touts the potential impact of the project: “The Bridge Flats provides first glimpse of the transformative renovation of downtown Bellevue – the Frontier District will preserve the Olde Towne neighborhood’s charm and history while reimagining its future as a centralized hub in Nebraska’s fastest-growing city.”

The apartment building will include a landscaped and furnished courtyard as well as an outdoor kitchen and grill station. A green space is planned for activities such as bocce ball and yoga.

Beyond a grocery store, the project is aiming to attract new restaurants, a fitness center and other businesses to open up along Mission Avenue.

“Hopefully, we can fulfill that need and many other services that are truly unavailable in the Olde Towne community,” Gehring said.

Construction is slated to begin in October, and fencing will soon go up around the site – which was kept open for Saturday’s Arrows to Aerospace parade. Gehring said he expects the building to be up in about 12 months, although supply chain disruptions are always possible. An additional several months could be required to finish leasing the project.

Grocery Store

Hike described the efforts as “ambitious plans to rejuvenate downtown Bellevue” and they include something residents have sought for many years: a place to purchase groceries.

The project would be suitable for a small, neighborhood grocer, similar to a Wohlner’s or Fareway, Hike said. Fareway, for once, already has locations in Gretna and La Vista.

Gehring said that Hike would be providing assistance in landing the grocer.

“The mayor is going to work very hard on that,” Gehring said.

Hike said that if grocers haven’t heard from him yet, they likely will in the next couple months. Anyone who’s interested should give him a call.

Former City Hall

The site of the redevelopment project was formerly home to Bellevue City Hall, which was torn down in 2020 along with an annex and police investigations unit – all of which moved to a new campus at 1500 Wall St. in 2018.

When the city left the site, redevelopment was always the intent, but specific plans were up in the air. The old building was outdated and costs to keep it open were mounting. Police evidence was inadequately stored in the old site, too.

At the time, city officials said they were seeking a grocery store, but that never came to fruition.

Gehring purchased the former City Hall lot two years ago. Gehring also purchased a lot to the east, next to Apollo Heating & Air Conditioning. He hopes that empty parcel can be reworked during a later phase of the project.

Olde Towne

At one point, Hike said, Olde Towne Bellevue was home to multiple banks, grocery stores, drugstores, hardware stores and restaurants. It also housed a pool hall, bowling alley and furniture store.

Some longstanding businesses still are in the area, such as Erwin’s Jewelers. Others have left, such as Bellevue Florist, which closed its doors earlier this year after 69 years in business.

Until the Kwik Shop was built, the Dairy Queen, which was built in 1969, was the newest building on that stretch of road, Hike said.

Olde Towne residents shouldn’t have to drive across the city for a haircut or a fancy cup of coffee, the mayor said.

“There’s a need for services,” Hike said. “We’re not trying to attract people to come into town. We’re trying to have a project that serves the people of Bellevue. People will come if we do it the right way, and that’s what our plan is.”

Frontier District

Omaha has many trendy districts, whether it’s the Old Market or the Dundee, Benson, Blackstone or Little Bohemia. Papillion just announced its new Tower District northwest of Highway 370 and Washington Street.

The Frontier District is Bellevue’s answer to that marketing, referring back to the community’s legacy as the first city established in the state.

Hike said the city had its first fur trader set up in Bellevue in 1922, with plans to celebrate the bicentennial later this year – a reflection of the area’s frontier past.

“I think people will identify Frontier with Olde Towne Bellevue,” Hike said, although he admits the Olde Towne moniker is unlikely to ever fade out of usage.

The city is working with Heartland Marketing to consider other district names in the community, such as the area around Bellevue Boulevard and the northwest and southwest parts of town.

“It should be a little more personable,” Hike said.

Streetscaping

Improvements to businesses on the south side of Mission Avenue are included in project plans. A streetscaping project from Washington Street to Hancock Street is intended to provide an effort to provide a uniform look for the Frontier District. Additional public parking will be added as part of the project, too.

“The Frontier District will make the downtown area much more competitive with other developments we have seen in recent years,” Bellevue City Administrator Jim Ristow said in a release. “Businesses are showing strong interest in the project and are really attracted to the vision of the Frontier District.”

The streetscaping project will require updating the infrastructure below the street, Hike said. Once rebuilt, the street would be narrowed to two lanes in an effort to slow traffic. On-street parking would be converted to diagonal stalls to allow for more parking.

The project also would expand sidewalks, making the area more pedestrian- and bicyclist-friendly. The streetscaping project has no official price tag yet, Hike said, although he estimates it will run between $2 million and $4 million.

Higher Rents

Hike said the existing storefronts along Mission Avenue are rented out, except for one that is listed for sale. Once the redevelopment project is finished, Hike said he expects it will put pressure on nearby units.

Rent has been so low in Olde Towne that some landlords are struggling to keep up their buildings, Hike said. Once landlords see the rents that the new building will command, he said that will “put a little pressure on the other units.”

“It’s been under the market as far as rent,” Hike said. “So, we want to change that and make it healthy and let the operators be able to invest in their buildings, instead of letting them run down. So, this project changes all of that.”

Next Steps

Now that the project is announced, leasing can begin and preparations are underway for construction to commence.

On the financing side, Mercury Building is seeking $2.4 million in tax-incrementing financing for the project, in addition to the investments in infrastructure from the city.

The building plan received the initial green light from the Bellevue Planning Commission. It’s slated to go before the Bellevue City Council for final approval in September.