'The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent' a hilarious and meta Nicholas Cage film

There is no actor quite like Nicholas Cage.

Just the sheer number of films Cage has been a part of is something that I admire.

From stealing the declaration of independence to trying to steal back his truffle pig, Cage has the largest acting range known to mankind.

Admittedly, I have not seen every Cage film. I don't have the time to just sit back and watch all of them.

"The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent" is riddled with references to Cage's career and takes the audience on a journey through his filmography.

I will have to watch this movie several times to catch all the references and Easter eggs.

This film is a parody of Nicholas Cage and at the same time a tribute. There are moments in the movie where I can't tell if I am laughing at Cage or with him -- I do know I was laughing, though.

There are not too many moments where I was not laughing. Even at serious points, the overacting was hilarious to me.

Cage is known for his self-created acting style Nouveau Shamanic. While to some this might seem like a spell incantation, to me it is pure art.

Cage brings 100% energy to every role and this movie where he plays himself is no different. Cage has admitted in interviews to hype up the movie that it was daunting to play himself.

I am so glad he decided to do this movie and happy to report that he knocked it out of the park.

Some of the reviews I have seen online about the movie say that the film tries too hard to be funny. I can see where some might see that but in my opinion, the overacting is just a meta part of the film that keeps in line with the legend of Cage.

Pedro Pascal is the co-star of the movie and is the perfect match on-screen for Cage. Pascal, known more recently for his work in "The Mandalorian," compliments the energy Cage outputs on the screen.

I would like to see both of these actors work together more often in the future in perhaps a low-budget independent film. To see this iconic duo on screen and play off each other was worth the price of admission.

Outside of the Pascal and Cage dynamic, the supporting characters are not given much chance to shine. This is a small nitpick but the lack of depth for some characters gives rise to the bromance of Pascal and Cage.

This movie will not be for everyone. If you hate Cage then you probably will not enjoy a movie that stars Cage as an over-exaggerated version of himself.

I think the world needs to give Cage his due. While he does not star in huge blockbuster movies anymore, I gained a deeper appreciation of Cage in his low-budget films. I want to dive right into Cage's filmography after seeing this movie.

I review movies on a scale of one bucket of popcorn to five buckets of popcorn, one bucket being the worst film of the year and five buckets a masterpiece, or at the very least a film that will make the rounds at award shows.

“The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent” earns a five out of five buckets of popcorn for being a movie that made me laugh more than any movie in recent memory.

