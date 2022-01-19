Things are looking bright for Bellevue in 2022

Bellevue has had a rough go of it the past several years.

The city was devastated by historical floods in 2019.

In March of 2020, like the rest of the world, life in Bellevue was changed by the coronavirus pandemic.

Mayor Rusty Hike said the city and everyone else is still battling through the pandemic, but everyone seems to be living with it right now.

“I’m seeing more development and industrial type developers. Some office complex-type developers are showing their interest in town.” Hike said. “So, I see some movement, which is pretty exciting and then our downtown project is still moving forward.”

Hike said it is thrilling to see projects that the city has talked about for years come to fruition.

“We’ve got a lot of industrial ground under contract down south of the base and then also the racetrack. I mean, if the state approves that I think they’re set up really well, they’ve got the right investment with investors behind them,” Hike said.

If the racetrack is approved, Hike can see a blossoming entertainment district in Bellevue.

He said recovery is another thing he has noticed around Bellevue.

“We’ve got our levee done. So, the golfers are not afraid of that flooded area like they have been.” Hike said. “The base, they are going full bore ahead. They are getting their runway done and they are getting their plans to replace those buildings they lost to the floods done,” Hike said.

Bellevue has maintained its AA+ Moody rating. A Moody rating ranks the creditworthiness of borrowers. Bellevue’s Moody rating is in the second highest tier.

The city has managed to fully fund and equip the fire department and funded 111 police officers.

Currently there are around 103 Bellevue police officers and the department will bring on eight more officers to fill the spots.

“I think when Police Chief Ken Clary took over about a year ago, I think we were down to the low 80’s,” Hike said.

Bellevue also increased in population to 64,000 people, due in large part to annexations.

Bellevue is partnered on the south Sarpy County sewer project and Hike said the city plans to expand the project to manage the city’s southern area.

“We’ve always had the ability to connect to the wastewater, but this should be good for everybody and save us the money on that and then we’ve got a plan to bring water down to that corridor as well,” Hike said.

Hike said the city has always had the potential to move forward like it is now.

“I think what this administration’s done is maybe opened up the communication with the council a little bit better,” Hike said.

Part of that improved communication is due to moving council meetings from Monday to Tuesday.

“We did that because it gave the council members Monday to get ahold of the department heads or (City Administrator) Jim (Ristow) if they had any questions,” Hike said.

Hike said he thinks the community is seeing the good things going on in the city.

“We’re growing and we’re setting a path forward to grow a lot more.” Hike said. “So, a lot of good things are happening, I am just happy with the way our administration works really hard to get things done,” Hike said.

