Third graders invited to participate in Severe Weather Awareness Poster Contest

011823-bl-news-poster-contest.jpg

Mary White of Gretna Elementary School's "Be Prepared: Storms Pop Up Anywhere" won second place in a statewide poster contest in 2022.

 SARPY COUNTY

Sarpy County third graders are invited to submit severe weather awareness posters to compete in the Nebraska Severe Weather Awareness Poster Contest.

Entries are due to the Sarpy County Emergency Management Agency by Friday, Feb. 10. The top three posters in the county will be forwarded to the Nebraska Emergency Management Agency to be judged against posters from other Nebraska counties.

Last year, Gretna Elementary School's Mary White received second place statewide. Her poster was called "Be Prepared: Storms Pop Up Anywhere."

Schools planning submissions should send no more than three entries. Those with more should hold a vote to pick up to three entries.

Find complete rules at tinyurl.com/sarpypostercontest. Questions should be directed to Tandra Sudman with the Sarpy County Emergency Management Agency at tsudman@sarpy.gov or 402-593-5794.

