 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Three BPS students named National Merit finalists

  • 0

Bellevue Public Schools announced it has three students that were named National Merit Scholarship finalists.

Those students include: Bennett Schliesser, Bellevue East; Zoe Fox, Bellevue East; and Noah Parker, Bellevue West.

The National Merit process begins in the fall of a student’s junior year by taking the PSAT exam. In the spring, high schools are notified which students qualify for the National Merit Scholarship competition based on PSAT scores. Out of more than a million students who take the PSAT, only 50,000 are chosen to qualify.

Last September, high schools were notified which of their qualifying students made it to the semi-finalist round of the competition.

From the 50,000 qualifiers, 16,000 students were selected to be semi-finalists. The National Merit finalists are chosen based on applicant information, including a personal essay, letter of recommendation, coursework information and list of accomplishments, and SAT or ACT exam scores.

+2 
032322-bl-news-merit-p1

Schliesser

 COURTESY BELLEVUE PUBLIC SCHOOLS
+2 
032322-bl-news-merit-p2

Fox

 COURTESY BELLEVUE PUBLIC SCHOOLS
+2 
032322-bl-news-merit3

Parker

 COURTESY BELLEVUE PUBLIC SCHOOLS
0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert