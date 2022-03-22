Three BPS students named National Merit finalists

Bellevue Public Schools announced it has three students that were named National Merit Scholarship finalists.

Those students include: Bennett Schliesser, Bellevue East; Zoe Fox, Bellevue East; and Noah Parker, Bellevue West.

The National Merit process begins in the fall of a student’s junior year by taking the PSAT exam. In the spring, high schools are notified which students qualify for the National Merit Scholarship competition based on PSAT scores. Out of more than a million students who take the PSAT, only 50,000 are chosen to qualify.

Last September, high schools were notified which of their qualifying students made it to the semi-finalist round of the competition.

From the 50,000 qualifiers, 16,000 students were selected to be semi-finalists. The National Merit finalists are chosen based on applicant information, including a personal essay, letter of recommendation, coursework information and list of accomplishments, and SAT or ACT exam scores.

