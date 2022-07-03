Tickets on sale for special events at 85th annual Sarpy County Fair

Tickets are now on-sale for the special events of the 2022 Sarpy County Fair, which runs Aug. 3 through Aug. 7 in Springfield.

The 85th annual fair features Mutton Bustin’ and Extreme Bull Riding, the Lucas Oil Pro Pulling and Nebraska Bush Pullers, the Mid-States Rodeo and the Demolition Derby.

“With all the things we offer at the fair, we are try to hit every age group and every demographic,” said Nichole Jansen, Sarpy County Fair Sponsorship Chair. ”A lot of effort is put into offering something for everyone at the right price.”

Two concerts have also been scheduled this year. Friday night will feature the best local bands in the region, with Lucas Minor Music, Tyler Anthony and On the Fritz. On Saturday night, American Music Association and Country Music Association awards nominee Mitchell Tenpenny takes the stage at the Motor Sports Complex.

In addition to advance online purchasing at sarpyfair.com,tickets will also be available on-site during the week of the fair. Ticket office hours are:

• North Side: Wednesday to Friday 1 to 9 p.m., and Saturday 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• South Side: Wednesday to Sunday 5 to 9 p.m.

The special ticketed events include:

• Mutton Bustin’/Extreme Bull Riding: General Admission: $12. An Extreme Bull Riding ticket is required for viewing the kids’ sheep riding event. However, the “Mutton Busters” will receive a free ticket, compliments of the Sarpy County Ag Society.

• Open Truck and Tractor Pull: General Admission: $15.

• Lucas Oil Pro Pulling and Nebraska Bush Pullers: General Admission: $20. Pit Pass: $40 (allows access to both the grandstands and the pits). Children 5 and under get in free.

• Mid-States Rodeo and Wild Cow Milking Contest: Reserved: $12. Arena set-up: East side Row 15 is the top. West side Row 10 is the top. If a child takes a seat, they need a ticket.

• Night of Music Concert: General Admission: $5

• Mitchell Tenpenny with Adam Sanders and Tyler Anthony: General Admission: $35 ($40 day of show).

• Demolition Derby: Reserved Seating: $15, Pit Pass $25.

Carnival wristbands are $25 for unlimited rides per session, and will be available the carnival’s ticket booth Wednesday from 6 to 10 p.m.; Thursday from Noon to 4 p.m. and 6 to 10 p.m.; Friday from 1 to 5 p.m. and 6 to 11 p.m.; Saturday from Noon to 5 p.m. and 6 to 11 p.m.; and Sunday from 1 to 5 p.m. Tickets for individual rides are also available.

With an expected 70,000 attendees, the heart and soul of the fair is about the Sarpy community. All the favorites like the 4H activities and countywide bake-offs, the Animal Scramble and the Ladies Soaped Pig Contest, the Kids Parade and the Grand Parade.

New this year is the 4-H Premium Auction. Youth enrolled in Douglas Sarpy 4-H will have the opportunity to put their market animal up for “auction”, with proceeds going to the kids. The animal will go home with the 4-H’er as well. Jansen said the auction serves as a motivator and reward for the children’s hard work.

In conjunction with the fair, the Elkhorn Valley Antique Power Association will have its Antique Tractor and Farm Machinery Show. EVAPA events include demonstrations of threshing, milling, baling and wood sawing on Saturday and Sunday in the North lot of the Fairgrounds.

Additional information can be found at sarpyfair.com.

85th Annual Sarpy County Fair Event List

Wednesday, Aug. 3

8 to 11 a.m. -- 4-H Swine check-in -- Farm Bureau Livestock Pavilion.

8:30 a.m. -- 4-H Rabbit Showmanship -- Poultry Barn.

8:30 a.m. -- 4-H Cavy Table Show -- Poultry Barn.

9 a.m. -- 4-H Poultry Showmanship -- Poultry Barn.

9:30 a.m. -- 4-H Rabbit Table Show -- Poultry Barn.

9:30 a.m. -- 4-H Cavy Showmanship -- Poultry Barn.

10 a.m. -- 4-H Poultry Table Show -- Poultry Barn.

11 a.m. to 1 p.m. -- 4-H Sheep & Goat check-in -- Farm Bureau Livestock Pavilion.

11 a.m. to 2 p.m. -- 4-H Beef & Bucket Calf check-in -- Farm Bureau Livestock Pavilion.

3:30 p.m. -- 4-H Tractor Driving Contest -- North Lot.

3:30 to 5:30 pm -- Open Truck & Tractor Pull weigh-in -- Motor Sports Complex Scale.

5 p.m. - 4-H Opening Ceremonies -- Green Space north of the 4H Building.

5:30 p.m. -- 4-H Building opens to the public.

5:30 to 6:15 pm -- Mutton Bustin’ registration -- Rodeo Arena. Open to the first 60 kids. Riders must be at least 3-years-old and weigh less than 60 pounds.

6 p.m. -- 4-H Fashion Show -- Open Air Pavilion.

6 to 9 p.m. -- Buildings open to public.

6 to 11 p.m. -- Carnival open – Midway.

6 p.m. - 1 a.m. -- Beer Garden open.

6:30 to 7:30 pm -- Mutton Bustin’ -- Rodeo Arena.

7 p.m. -- Open Truck & Tractor Pull -- Motor Sports Complex.

8 p.m. -- Extreme Bull Riding -- Rodeo Arena.

Thursday, Aug. 4

8 a.m. -- 4-H Swine Show -- Farm Bureau Livestock Pavilion.

10 a.m. -- 4-H Sheep Lead -- Open Air Pavilion.

10 a.m. to 9 p.m. -- 4-H, Open Class and School buildings open.

11 a.m. -- 4-H Meat Goat Show -- Farm Bureau Livestock Pavilion.

Noon to 11 p.m. -- Carnival opens – Midway.

1 p.m. -- 4-H Sheep Show -- Farm Bureau Livestock Pavilion.

5 to 6 p.m. -- The Showcase of 4-H Gems – Open Air Pavilion.

6 p.m. to 1 a.m. -- Beer Garden open.

9:30 p.m.-- Ken Stiler Band.

6 to 9 p.m. -- Commercial Building open.

7 p.m. -- Lucas Oil Pro Pulling and Nebraska Bush Pullers -- Motor Sports Complex.

7 p.m. -- 4H Horse Show Speed Events – Rodeo Arena.

Friday, Aug. 5

8:30 a.m. -- 4-H Goat Showmanship -- Farm Bureau Livestock Pavilion.

9:30 a.m. -- 4-H Dairy & Pygmy Goat Show -- Farm Bureau Livestock Pavilion.

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. -- 4-H, Open Class, and School buildings open.

11:30 a.m. -- 4-H Bucket Calf & Beef Show -- Farm Bureau Livestock Pavilion.

1 p.m. to Midnight -- Carnival open – Midway.

5 to 7 p.m. -- 4-H Council Pie Auction -- Open Air Pavilion. Anyone can donate a pie. Money raised goes to 4-H.

6 to 10 p.m. -- Commercial Building open.

6 p.m. - 1 a.m. -- Beer Garden open.

7 p.m. to Midnight -- Night of Music -- Motor Sports Complex.

7 p.m. - Lucas Minor Music; 8:30 p.m. - Tyler Anthony; 10 p.m. - On the Fritz

8 p.m. -- Mid-States Rodeo (with Wild Cow Milking Contest to follow) -- Rodeo Arena. Bareback, Barrel Racing, Calf Roping and more. The 4-H Parade of Champions will be held during the first half of the rodeo. The rodeo is sanctioned by Mid-States Rodeo Association.

Saturday, Aug. 6

8:30 a.m. -- Grand Parade check-in -- St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

9 a.m. -- Kiddie Parade check-in – Corner of Second and Main Streets.

9:30 a.m. -- Kiddie Parade -- Main Street.

10 a.m. -- Grand Parade -- Main Street.

10 a.m. to 10 p.m. -- 4-H, Open Class and School buildings open.

11 a.m. -- 4-H Adult Showmanship Contest and Best Dressed Livestock show -- Farm Bureau Livestock Pavilion.

11 a.m. to Noon -- EVAPA Threshing Demonstration -- Fairgrounds North Lot.

Noon to Midnight -- Carnival open -- Midway.

Noon to 10 p.m. -- Commercial Building open.

Noon to 12:30 p.m. – Sound Force (formerly the Heartland Hoedowners) -- Open Air Pavilion.

Noon to 12:30 p.m. -- EVAPA Saw Mill Demonstration -- Fairgrounds North Lot.

1 p.m. -- Foot Race, Animal Scramble (Ages 5 to 12) -- Rodeo Arena.

1 to 2 p.m. -- EVAPA Grist Mill Demonstration -- Fairgrounds North Lot.

2 to 3:45 p.m. -- EVAPA Threshing & Baling Demonstration -- Fairgrounds North Lot.

2 p.m. -- Wildlife Encounter stage show -- Open Air Pavilion

2 p.m. -- Ladies Soaped Pig Contest -- Rodeo Arena.

4 p.m. – 4-H Premium Auction -- Farm Bureau Livestock Pavilion.

4 p.m. -- EVAPA Kids Straw Pile Grab -- Fairgrounds North Lot.

4:30 p.m. -- Wildlife Encounter stage show -- Open Air Pavilion

6 to 8 p.m. -- Omaha Children’s Museum -- Open Air Pavilion.

6 p.m. to 1 a.m. -- Beer Garden open.

7:30 p.m. -- Concert: Mitchell Tenpenny -- Motor Sports Complex.

8 p.m. -- Mid-States Rodeo (Wild Cow Milking Contest following) -- Rodeo Arena

Sunday, Aug. 8

10 to 11 a.m. -- EVAPA Saw Mill Demonstration -- Fairgrounds North Lot.

10 to 11 a.m. -- Church Service -- Open Air Pavilion.

11 a.m. to Noon -- EVAPA Thrasher Demonstration -- Fairgrounds North Lot.

11 a.m. to Noon -- Garden Tractor Pull weigh-in -- North Arena.

Noon -- Garden Tractor Pull -- North Arena.

Noon to 4 p.m. -- 4-H, Commercial, Open Class and School buildings open.

1 to 10 p.m. -- Carnival open -- Midway.

1 p.m. -- Barnyard Pedal Pull -- Open Air Pavilion. Contestants will be placed into different age classes, including an adult class.

1 to 2 p.m. -- EVAPA Grist Mill Demonstration -- Fairgrounds North Lot.

2 to 3:45 p.m. -- EVAPA Threshing & Baling Demonstration -- Fairgrounds North Lot.

2:30 p.m. -- Demolition Derby check-in -- South Parking Lot. The driver entry fee is $50. All cars must be inspected by 5:30 p.m.

3:45 to 4:30 pm -- Open Class building closed.

4 p.m. -- EVAPA Kids Straw Pile Grab -- Fairgrounds North Lot.

4 to 6 p.m. -- Music: The Humdinges -- Open Air Paivaiilon.

5 to 9 p.m. -- Beer Garden open.

6:30 p.m. -- Demolition Derby -- Motor Sports Complex.

