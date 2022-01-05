Top five favorite movies of 2021

There are a lot of great movies that come out every year and 2021 was no different.

Here are my top five favorite movies from the year. They are not necessarily the best movies but the ones I had the most fun watching.

“Dune”I had never read the classic science fiction novel for which the movie is based but I can say I am hooked into the universe after this film.

The latest adaptation of “Dune,” directed by Denis Villeneuve, is so good that it has inspired me to give the book a second chance.

The movie is actually part one and covers roughly a third of the first book.

Some might be annoyed that this film does not tell the entire story in one sitting, but I am glad that the filmmakers are taking the time to give the entire novel a fleshed out adaptation.

This new adaptation of “Dune” takes its time, sometimes at a snail’s pace, to introduce the audience to the world and its characters.

“Dune” is about Paul, the son of a noble family entrusted with the protection of the most valuable asset and most vital element in the galaxy.

To explain how this movie feels I would equate it to Game of Thrones, but in space. There is political warfare, assassinations, betrayal, intense action sequences, mystical visions, spice mélange and instead of dragons there are giant sandworms.

I can assure the community that the slow build is worth it for the most part and when the films picks up, I was at the edge of my seat. Drink some caffeine before watching the movie and the slowness will not be a factor.

Usually I hate slow character-driven movies but “Dune” is so stunningly beautiful that I can move past the pace of the plot.

Out of all the characters in this movie, my favorite by far has to be Rebecca Ferguson’s portrayal of Lady Jessica Atreides.

Lady Jessica comes from a group called the Bene Gesserit. The group is an exclusive sisterhood whose members train their bodies and minds through years of physical and mental conditioning to obtain superhuman powers.

Lady Jessica has some of the most epic action sequences and there is the emotional turmoil to boot that really cements her as a standout character.

“Dune” is poised, like its source material, to endure as one the best pieces of science fiction of all time.

“Shang-Chi and

the Legend of

the Ten Rings”Don’t get me wrong, the Marvel shows on Disney Plus were great, but this movie brought me back to the days of sitting in a theatre for an experience.

I was so hyped about his movie coming in and I am still happy to talk about this movie in a positive light after multiple re-watches.

Growing up, I always wanted to be a martial artist after seeing Bruce Lee do his thing in several movies.

A lot of action films can be over the top with their action scenes and the first half of “Shang-Chi” is a callback to martial arts films of old.

I can appreciate a good fight scene and there is something about martial arts-style fighting that enamors me. The choreography of fight scenes throughout the film, and especially in the first half, had me practicing my Kung-Fu moves after the movie ended.

I would also take the time to learn how to pronounce Shang-Chi; it is quite simple and there is a whole segment of the film dedicated to it. Names are important; spelling and saying them correctly is just a respectful thing to do.

Another thing that is remarkable about this film is that I would equate it with the impact that “Black Panther” had on culture and having inclusive representation of film.

Growing up as a white male, I had plenty of characters I could point at and say, “I look like this person.”

I imagine it must be exciting to finally have Asian culture in the mainstream more and more. This film represents Asian culture in a respectful manner and in some parts pokes fun at Marvel Studios’ choices in the past.

This movie’s fight scenes are worth the price of admission alone.

“Godzilla vs Kong”I do not have to much to say about this film except that it delivered a level of excitement that is only matched by UFC fight bookings.

I was one of the few on team Kong headed into the movie and I stand by my choice.

As audience member, I can connect with Kong more than a nuclear breathing lizard.

While the human parts of the movie are always the worst part of these types of films, they are necessary in order to move the plot forward.

I remember staying up watch this movie as soon as it came out on HBO Max just so none of my friends would spoil it for me.

“Venom 2”Not a whole lot of people I know liked the first “Venom” movie.

I loved it for what it was and that was an absolutely fun film to sit back to and enjoy.

Tom Hardy nails both the characters of Eddy Brock and Venom. And honestly, the first movie — and even moreso “Venom: Let There Be Carnage” — is really about their relationship.

“Venom: Let There Be Carnage” is a direct sequel and follows up with Brock, who is trying to break through into the journalism world again — what a fool.

The visual effects were stunning throughout the movie and Venom, in particular, looked and sounded even better in this latest installment.

Hardy is once again the best part of this movie and any characters outside of Brock and Venom and Kasady and Carnage, honestly fell flat for me.

There was no time to really develop these characters as the movie itself is less than 90 minutes. So, while yes, there is no filler in this movie, the side characters suffer as result of this.

The film also could have benefited from a R rating in some parts, but there were some scenes that had me grateful that they did not go over the edge.

“Free Guy”To end this list off right I wanted to give some love to a film I think went under the radar in my social circles.

“Free Guy” is one of the best odes to video game culture that I have ever seen on the big screen.

Ryan Reynolds does a good job of playing himself, essentially, in the movie as a character that would otherwise be a side character in any other movie.

The humor is spot on and the action scenes are just right amount of over the top that I and many others can enjoy.

This movie deserves multiple re-watches just to pick out all the different reference to popular games of the last 20 years and there are sweet cameos as well.

I watch quite a few movies week to week and I look forward to what the upcoming year will bring to big screen.

