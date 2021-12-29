Top five worst movies of 2021

I see a lot of movies every year in theater and on streaming services.

Watching movies is one of my favorite things to do to wind down from a long hard news week.

Not all movies are created equal, though, and this list will have the top five worst movies I have seen in 2021. These movies are in no particular order.

I review movies on a scale of one bucket of popcorn to five buckets of popcorn. One bucket of popcorn would be the worst film of the year and five buckets of popcorn is a masterpiece or at the very least a film that will make the rounds at award shows.

“Dear Evan Hansen”

If you’re even remotely interested in the musical theatre scene, then you have likely heard of the Tony Award-winning musical, “Dear Evan Hansen.”

I was hyped about this movie after the first trailer and I downloaded the entire soundtrack on my Spotify so I could sing along when I went to see the movie.

I left the movie a lesser person and felt part of my soul will forever be sucked up by this awful piece of cinema.

The premise of “Dear Evan Hansen” is that a very introverted boy — Evan Hansen, played by Ben Platt in the original stage production and this film — strives to make friends and get attention from his classmates and peers. As a nobody, Evan feels utterly invisible and wants to impress a girl he has had a massive crush on for years.

This takes a premise that is used in nearly every high school movie but takes it to an extreme and builds relationships filled with lies.

Now does this movie deserve all the hate it gets? Yes. The editing, at times, was a bit jarring and made me feel like I was on a looping rollercoaster.

In my initial review I did not think the movie was all too bad but as time went on I was able to see even more problems with the movie.

Platt is too old for this role now. I thoroughly enjoy Platt’s musical talents — he is a fantastic singer and the musical bits are the best part of the film. I just think Platt stands out like a sore thumb.

Just because something is common practice does not mean it is okay. I want movie creators to cast age appropriate actors.

I do not change my mind too often on movies but this film was so awful it has caused me to downgrade my first review when I gave it a 2.5 out five buckets of popcorn.

“Dear Evan Hansen” earns a 1 out of five buckets popcorn for being a watchable movie with some missed opportunities. Not all musicals translate well to the big screen and this movie is a testament to that train of thought.

“Spiral: From the Book of Saw”

I liked the first three Saw movies but, after the initial trilogy of films, the series began to falter.

I, for one, think there are some franchises that Hollywood just needs to let die and the Saw franchise is one of them.

There are only so many different traps that a film can create and the biggest one yet was letting me think “Spiral: From the Book of Saw” would be a good movie.

It stars famous comedian Chris Rock as Detective Ezekiel “Zeke” Banks that is on the Jigsaw killer’s trail.

Eventually Rock’s father in the movie, played by Samuel L. Jackson, is kidnapped by the killer and Detective Banks needs to put his thinking cap on to save his father.

While this new movie does build upon the world the previous Saw movies introduced, it falls entirely on its face in the third act.

I could see the twist ending coming from a mile away and this just had me falling asleep toward the end of the movie.

The traps in this movie were non-creative and if you have a Saw movie with boring traps then there is really no point in seeing the movie.

I rate this movie a 2 out of five buckets of popcorn and the only saving grace is the fact that Rock does show some acting chops in a horror/thriller type of role.

“Thunder Force”

Have you ever seen a movie that made you want to blind yourself?

“Thunder Force” starring Melissa McCarthy and Octavia Spencer might be the worst film I have ever seen in my 25 years of life.

Both of these actors have been in great movies but for some reason they did not click together in this movie for me.

“Thunder Force” made me rethink my life choices and schedule a therapy session.

I never thought a movie could be so bad that it would make counting grains of sand enticing and watching paint dry thrilling.

The only thing super about this movie is the fact there is literally a character with claws for hands.

In a world terrorized by supervillains, one woman, scientist Emily Stanton (Spencer) has developed the process to give superpowers to regular people. But when her estranged best-friend Lydia (McCarthy) accidentally imbues herself with incredible abilities, the two women must become the first superhero team. Now, it is up to Thunder Force to battle the super-powered Miscreants and save Chicago from the clutches of “The King” (Bobby Cannavale.)

McCarthy is quickly gaining a reputation similar to Adam Sandler, wherein the movies keep on coming but each one is worse than the last.

Movie studios need to have an intervention with McCarthy and tell her to stop making bad movies.

We live in a zero out of 10 society, where people either love or hate things put out by networks. This movie is the closest thing to a zero that I have seen in the last five years.

“Thunder Force” is so bad that it might be in my top three worst movies of all-time list. This movie does not even qualify as being so bad that it is good: it is just bad.

“Thunder Force” earns a one out of five buckets of popcorn for being a movie that should have never existed.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy”

I loved the original “Space Jam” with Michael Jordan, so much so that I never wanted a sequel or remake to tarnish its legacy.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” destroys any goodwill I have for this “Space Jam” world.

Lebron James is a phenomenal athlete but clearly needs to take an acting class before he embarks on his next adventure.

There was no soul in the movie and James was playing himself.

This was clearly just an easy cash grab for James and Warner Brothers and it makes me literally sick to my stomach to think about this movie.

When the movie makes all the Looney Tunes characters three dimensional I felt an immense level of cringe.

The cringe levels were off the chart during the entire movie and this film should be vaulted and never see the light of day again.

Great athletes do not always make great actors and my only hope is that the film does not destroy future opportunities for NBA players.

“Space Jam: A New Legacy” is a one out five buckets of popcorn for being a movie that tarnishes its own legacy.

“The Ice Road”

Sometimes I do not take too many risk when it comes to the movies I watch.

Earlier this summer, I took it upon myself to find the bottom of the barrel when it came to cinema.

I felt like Dante delving into the abyss, sifting through countless titles on Netflix. It was not until I met the gaze of Liam Neeson on his latest film, “The Ice Road,” that I chose a slippery path to embark upon.

Before I even pushed play on “The Ice Road,” I knew it was likely to be another cheesy action film.

My assumption was proved right when five minutes into the movie the audience is treated to a CGI rock that looked worse than graphics from “The Lego Movie.”

The premise of the movie is simple: After a remote diamond mine collapses in the far northern regions of Canada, an ice driver (Neeson) leads an implausible rescue mission over a frozen ocean to save the lives of trapped miners despite thawing waters and a threat they never see coming.

Alas, this movie entrapped me in its frozen wasteland and I felt I my brain went to neutral.

The only sense of enjoyment I had from this movie was when the end credits rolled because it meant that my misery was over.

“The Ice Road” earns a one out of five buckets of popcorn for being a movie that makes me lose faith in Neeson as an actor.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.