Toy drive to benefit local charities kicks off at Sickies Garage

This holiday season the community can spread holiday cheer while enjoying a beer.

The Bellevue Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews, located at 1203 Cornhusker Road, is known for offering diners a choice of 50 burgers and 50 brews, and now those looking to give back can score one of those brews while helping the community this holiday season.

Now through Dec. 20, diners can donate a new, unopened toy and receive a complimentary 16-ounce tap Shiner Cheer or Bock. Donated toys will benefit local charities in the Bellevue area.

Donors must be 21 and older to receive the beer or may choose a soft drink. Offer good for one beer per guest, per visit. Sickies Garage Burgers & Brews and affiliate partners remind patrons to drink responsibly.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.