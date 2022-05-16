TRACK & FIELD: 20 athletes representing Bellevue schools at state meets

The 2022 NSAA Track & Field State Championships will be competed at Omaha Burke May 18-19, and several athletes will represent Bellevue East and West, and Omaha Bryan in Class A, and Gross Catholic in Class B.

Bellevue EastThe Chieftains will be represented by both junior Nate O’Brien and senior Brandon Schutt in the boys 800-meter run.

Bellevue WestThe Thunderbird boys will be represented by sophomore Dae’vonn Hall (100 dash, 4x100), sophomore Travis Hines (triple jump), senior Arden Jenkins (shot put), sophomore Asher Jenkins (400, 200, 4x100), junior Kyrell Jordan (100, 200, 4x100), junior Tyrus McPherson (400), senior Nate Raymond (shot put), senior L.J. Richardson (100, 200, 4x100), and senior Henry Rickels (shot put).

The girls from Bellevue West will be represented by senior Jocelyn Belcastro (high jump), sophomore Dani Coyer (shot put), senior Isabella Fleming (long jump, 400, 200), junior Natalie McNamara (3200) and sophomore Kara Muller (3200, 1600).

Omaha BryanThe Bears will be represented by senior Steven Dalmeida (triple jump, 100 and 200).

Gross CatholicIn the Class B championships, the Cougars will be represented by junior Maria Connealy (long jump, triple jump, high jump), junior Josie Jansen (800, 1600) and senior Ellie Rice (300 hurdles).

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.