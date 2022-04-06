TRACK & FIELD: Bellevue East hosts Chieftain Invitational, West finishes second

Bellevue East track and field hosted the Chieftain Invitational on Tuesday, but West came away with more of the spoils with a second place finish in the boys' and girls' team standings.

"Having a home meet to me means that we have to represent and step up to whatever challenge they throw at us," Chieftains junior Nick Linares said.

For the hosts, the standout performances for head coach Taylor Schultz came in the boys 400-meter dash. In the race, Linares and senior Dayton Sherbine finished first and second, separated by just 0.04 seconds (55.33 and 55.37 seconds).

"It felt great to cross the finish line with my first first place in the 400," Linares said. "And with Dayton right behind me, I felt very prideful and proud to be a Chieftain, knowing that two East kids took both first and second. I think we both made really good kicks towards the end of the race, Dayton especially."

"While they didn't quite have a PR, they finished first and second in the boys 400 and fought to the finish," Schultz said. "They pushed each other and it's great to see that competition. They have been working hard to bring down their season best times and they did just that."

Junior Nate O'Brien finished third in the boys 3200 and fourth in the 1600, following senior Brandon Schutt in third, both achieving personal records.

"I was able to train in the off season due to the lack of snow and access to a treadmill," O'Brien said. "This kept me in pretty solid shape not to mention training for some off season racing. Then on race day due to our lack of distance boys I had to run smart and save some energy for the other events."

O'Brien added that racing at home helped him stay relaxed and comfortable. Moving forward, he said he hopes to "get more training in and go under 10 minutes for the 3200 and hopefully I can make state with that time."

The other first-place finish for the Chieftains came in the girls 300 hurdles (senior Samantha Bytyci).

Second-place finishes were in the boys high jump (junior Ryan Lenear) and boys 800 (Schutt).

Other third-place finishes were in the boys 200 (junior Mark Anderson, PR), girls 800 sprint medley (sophomore Kara Stricklin, seniors Bytyci, Piper Policky and Giselle Lawson), boys 4x400 relay (Linares, Sherbine, Lenear and junior Christian Lewis), boys 4x800 relay (Schutt, O'Brien, senior Tyler Virden and sophomore Alex Stephens), and the boys 800 medley (sophomores Adin Carrera and Jacob Dietrich, Anderson and senior Jaeden Jimenez).

"I was really pleased with the 4x400 run, it was very exciting seeing East lead for half the race," Linares said. "Even though we did very well, I think I need to work on my start and staying with the pack and as a team, I think we need to work on finishes."

Linares said he hopes to run the 400 to the "best of my abilities" and qualify for state, while Schultz said she hopes to see "continued improvement from the sprinters."

"It takes strength, conditioning and confidence," she said. "Also, the distance runners are continuing to perform in the top of the pack, so I hope to see them continue their season strong."

The visiting Thunderbirds began the day by dominating the throwing events. In the boys shot put, seniors Arden Jenkins, Henry Rickels and Nate Raymond finished 1-2-3, with each setting a new season record (Jenkins) or personal record.

"Although the weather conditions were not favorable, by keeping myself warm through running and stretching, I was able to apply the same techniques I had used in a few previous practices to help increase my distances from the previous official track meet in Doane," Jenkins said.

In the boys discus throw, Jenkins finished third while senior Jayden Roberts won. Sophomore Dani Coyer won the girls discus throw and finished second in the shot put.

"I’d say I can continue my success throughout the season by staying consistent with my practices," Jenkins said. "If I can get a certain amount of throws a week, and be able to continue my strength training all while staying healthy, my performances will only improve.

"My goals for this season is beating our school record of 55’ 9.5” that hasn't been touched since 1980. I also have goals to place top three in Shotput at the state championships in May."

In the jump events, sophomores Dae'Vonn Hall (won boys high jump) and Jason Jeffers (third in boys long jump) had top three finishes, while senior Jocelyn Belcastro and junior Elise Curtis tied for the first in the girls high jump.

"Dae'Vonn Hall had a big PR in the high jump, he should continue to improve and has a strong chance of qualifying for state," said Hamilton, who also said she "loves the event" as a former All-American high jumper.

On the track, the Thunderbirds finished first in the each of the girls distance races: the 800 meters (sophomore Kara Muller, a returning state qualifier in the 1- and 2-mile runs), 1600 (junior Natalie McNamara) and 3200 (Muller).

"She is an extremely competitive athlete and will have a monster season," said girls head coach Epley Hamilton, who also coaches sprints for the boys team.

They were also highly successful in relays, winning the girls 4x400 (sophomore Amy Oltman, juniors Curtis and Faith Elmore, and freshman Tessa Reitsma), girls 800 medley (freshmen Aniya Williams, Anna Faiman and Leah Hickman, and senior Isabell Fleming), and boys 4x400 (sophomores Asher Jenkins, Ian Shepard and Ben Wehrbein).

Hamilton said Fleming, who is a transfer from East, has had "big success" in the long jump.

"I convinced her to start running the 400m and I have no doubts she will be a state qualifier in this event."

Second place finishes came in the boys 800 medley (senior Maro Smith, sophomores Charlie Gewinner and Shepard, and junior Edwin Frazier), boys (Hall, senior L.J. Richardson, Asher Jenkins and freshman Colin Remmert) and girls (Williams, Faiman, freshman Justice DeWitt and Fleming) 4x100 relays.

"Asher Jenkins is a sophomore and is one to watch," Hamilton said. "He medaled in the 400m as a freshman and he has started the season even better than last year. He also has the number one 100m dash time on our team currently. Asher is the type of athlete who will run extremely fast and perform in any event he gets put in. I wish I had 10 Ashers!"

In the individual shorter-distance races, junior Austin Lind won the boys 300 hurdles and finished second in the 110 hurdles (followed by freshman Creighton Jongeling in third), Olman finished second in the girls 400, and junior Alex Nichols was third in the boys 400.

DeWitt finished third in the girls 200 meters, while Asher Jenkins and Richardson finished second and third in the boys 100.

"L.J. Richardson is another athlete to watch. He is very fast and explosive and anchors our 4x100 relay," Hamilton said. "Kyrell Jordan will be joining the relay starting at the next meet and I think this relay can do big things at State."

In the final team standings, Bellevue West boys and girls finished second, while East finished fourth.

"The girls team finished 2nd as a team at the meet which is a huge improvement from last year," Hamilton said. "We are finally getting the talented female athletes to come out for track and they are seeing success! We have struggled with girls playing club sports and not coming out for track, but this year we are putting the right people in the right events and will keep working to score as many points as possible in all areas."

"The team showed a lot of improvement," Thunderbirds boys head coach Brent Litz said. "The weather was not ideal and the athletes still found a way to better their marks. They have been focused at practice and it is starting to show."

Next up for East is an invite at Omaha Benson on Friday, April 8, while West competes on Saturday at Millard South.

"(We are) looking to continue to improve across the field events and track, to score as many points as possible in every event we compete in," Litz said.

"Our goal is to win a team district title, which can only happen if everyone works to give their best during competitions. It seems like things are slowly coming together," Hamilton added.

