TRACK & FIELD: Bellevue West wins boys 400-meter relay

OMAHA -- Bellevue West won the 400-meter relay by almost half a second at the NSAA Track and Field State Championships on Thursday, May 19, at Omaha Burke.

Sophomore Dae'vonn Hall opened the race for the Thunderbirds, but had to deal with the blocks moving. Hall said he had "no idea" what was wrong with the blocks.

"They just kept moving and moving," he said. "So we just had to figure something out, so I'm glad we had it figured out."

Hall said being "really good at getting locked in" helped him put the challenge out of mind before getting off to a "really important" quick start.

"It was really important, because everybody else has really fast guys, I'm not as fast as everybody else," Hall said. "So it's really important for my start and handoff has to be smooth... that handoff was perfect."

His handoff was to junior Kyrell Jordan, who said even after setting a school record last week at districts, the handoffs were a "little iffy."

"So we knew we had to clean that up before state, get it right," Jordan said. "And handoffs were perfect, and I just feel like we knew that if we ran our race how we've been running it all year, it was our race to win.

"Honestly, second leg is one of the more important legs even though anchor's usually the fastest guy."

Sophomore Asher Jenkins ran the third leg of the relay, and Jordan was confident that "Ash was gonna kill that curve."

"I run a faster curve that a straight 100," Jenkins said. "I just knew I was gaining, especially when our handoff was all good."

Going into the final handoff, senior L.J. Richardson was "pulling away" from Jenkins.

"I had to yell, 'Stick!' and then had to bend over for it," Jenkins said.

"I just had to make sure I kept the good lead that my teammates gave me and finish it out," Richardson said.

Richardson added that being ahead of the pack going around the final turn is "a little nerve-wracking."

"But they put me back there for a reason, so I had to get it done," he said. "It feels great (to win)... We've been wanting this all year, and now we got it."

For Bellevue West sprints coach Epley Hamilton, the win means "everything."

"We have worked so hard, we've overcome anything," she said. "Possible injuries, just getting everybody comfortable with each other, getting the training (done), and for them to put it together is just the best feeling ever and it was all them. They're a great group of guys. I'm so proud of them, I'm just beside myself, I'm so excited."

When the Thunderbirds came off the track, they were greeted with a shower of water from their teammates, which Hamilton sees as an indication of the culture change that she wanted to create when she came into the program three years ago.

"I wanted the throwers and the field event athletes to get along with distance runners and everybody just become one big, happy family," Hamilton said. "We've been able to do that this year because everybody knows everybody. Everybody's here to cheer for everybody. We have a lot of kids that are just here because they wanted to come, so it's just a wonderful, amazing thing."

Hamilton added that while each of the four runners competed in other events, she's not surprised by their ability to lock in and achieve the highest success in the relay.

"I think (they succeeded) because it was a team relay," she said. "I didn't have to really nag them about anything. They want to do it for themselves, for each other, for the school, so they were just a dream to work with. Well, I say that, they gave me a lot of headaches and a lot of gray hair, but they were easy because they wanted to do it for each other."

