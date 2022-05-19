 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
TRACK & FIELD

TRACK & FIELD: Connealy wins 'main event' in triple jump, medals in long jump

Connealy lands.JPG

Omaha Gross Catholic junior Maria Connealy lands in the sand after one of her jumps in the triple jump at the NSAA Track & Field State Championships on Thursday, May 19, at Omaha Burke.

 Peter Burtnett

OMAHA -- Omaha Gross Catholic junior Maria Connealy won the Class B girls triple jump and medaled in the long jump at the NSAA Track and Field State Championships at Omaha Burke.

On Wednesday, May 18, Connealy competed in the long jump, and earned fifth place.

"I feel good about it," she said. "It wasn't a PR (personal record) for me, but it was still good. My first couple of jumps were not what I expected, but I came back from it. So it was really good."

In the high jump early Thursday morning (May 19), Connealy finished 12th.

"I think that the main thing was my arch and getting my hips up honestly," she said. "That was the only thing that I need to work on to get a lot higher. I was most focused on triple jump and that was my main event for the day and I'm glad how it turned out."

Connealy won by 13 inches with a triple jump of 37-foot-5.25.

"I think that before the first jump, I really was just like, 'I'm going to run as fast as I can,' just all out for the first jump," she said. "And it worked and I jumped further than I've ever jumped before and I'm really happy about it."

Being a state champion can only be defined as "unreal" by Connealy. 

"Feels like a dream," she said. 

