TRACK & FIELD: Hosting invite an exciting honor for Bellevue West

Bellevue West track coaches Epley Hamilton and Brent Litz were honored and excited to host the final regular season meet on Monday, April 25, as several of the best in the state competed.

“Honored sounds kind of cheesy, but we’re excited that teams that are ranked pretty high in their districts and that are usually state champion contenders as teams, chose our meet to come to,” said Hamilton, who coaches the girls teams and boys sprints. “It was a really competitive meet (Monday) and there were some really great performances.”

“You saw the (Jaylen) Lloyd kid from Central make a lot of noise,” Litz said. “We were very excited with the number of big-name athletes that ran yesterday.”

For the Thunderbirds, the 4x100 relays were a point of focus, as the girls team, full of freshmen, finished third and the boys finished second just behind Creighton Prep, though Hamilton said the runners, most of whom are football players, weren’t fully fit after their final seven-on-seven scrimmages the previous weekend.

“I’m kind of excited that maybe Creighton Prep will think, ‘Oh, we beat Bellevue West head-to-head, it’s going to be great,’” Hamilton said. “The thing that they don’t know is that these kids weren’t rested, and the next time we see them, we’re gonna be rested and ready to go.”

With several of the relays runners being multi-sport athletes, Litz said this results in more positive performances by other athletes.

“One of the things that we’ve seen in our program, both on the girls and boys side, is that competitive level that those multi-sport athletes bring in that helps lift the other athletes,” he said.

Although the Thunderbirds didn’t compete all of their athletes in their best events, several athletes stood out. Dani Coyer and Dani Peterson, both basketball players, had “major PRs” in the discus throw, and Hamilton says they are now in the conversation for medaling at districts and “potentially qualifying for state.”

Dae’Vonn Hall, who had recruiters from Alabama football at Bellevue for the first time, jumped six-foot-six in the high jump, which is now leading Class A.

“That’s the kind of stuff that we’re talking about that we’re getting so excited about when our program can get some of these kids from Bellevue West who are ending up on those championships posters, football or basketball,” Litz said.

Two other athletes, Josh Bugay in the mile and Arden Jenkins in the shot put, stood out to Litz.

“(Arden) is consistently over 50 feet and is getting close to our school record in the shot put,” he said. “And then another guy that stands out the most for both of us (Monday) was Josh Bugay, who’s a senior, ran the mile and ran it in four minutes, 52 seconds, and PR by 20 seconds. So we’re all freaking out and excited for him. He was really pumped, so it was a really good day for us.”

Two other athletes are cornerstones for the entire Bellevue West track program: Arden’s brother Asher, and Isabella Fleming.

“We’re able to really build around those two athletes because they both can be a part of either relay,” Hamilton said. “They’re so consistent, too. I know that every time Asher or Bella gets on the track for the 400, they’re gonna run a sub-whatever time, and then I can build my relay around those two because I know that they’re going to be consistently running a fast time. It’s been great, I wish we had 15 Ashers and 15 Bellas because they work hard, they show up, we never have to worry about them. They have great grades, they are the total package.”

Litz added that when Asher or Bella are doing so many different events, other athletes come up to him to ask about running the 400 or trying the long jump.

“That’s opening up other people’s minds to: track is so big and broad,” Litz said.

In their events on Monday, Fleming ran in the 4x100 relay (third), 4x400 (third), 200 (fifth) and long jump (second). Asher Jenkins was in the 100 (fourth), 200 (third) and 4x100 (second).

As a team, both Thunderbirds boys and girls finished in fourth place with 58 team points.

Some areas of improvement that Hamilton and Litz hope to see are in mental toughness and avoiding negativity, and prioritizing track.

“This is crunch time,” Litz said. “Make sure you’re making those good decisions, even those little ones are going to count.”

“We want to weed out (negativity) and make sure that’s not happening because the only meets we have left are championship meets,” Hamilton added. “We want to take the best team and we really have a good chance to win a district title and we can’t have any of that negativity. We want everybody to be there, focused and ready to win.”

Hamilton also said she has had to make adjustments to know what works best as a coach by using Twitter more to get the athletes excited, and also had some adjustments for the athletes themselves to make.

“The strides we’ve made from last year to this year have been amazing,” Hamilton said. “I think it’s because we set the expectation... if you miss practice, you’re not going to the meet. If you’re doing other sports like basketball, you got to choose for these three months. The kids last year were kind of taken aback, but this year, they know the expectation and they’re ready to step up and they have.”

While Hamilton is in her sixth year with the program and third as head coach, which she calls her second because of the COVID year, Litz is in his 16th year at Bellevue West but has never had a coaching staff like this.

“This has been the best, or most cohesive, coaching staff that we have had,” he said. “And I think that really helps our success of this program. If you look at how we’re successful from field events to relays, I really just have to put that back on all the coaches who coach those events because I couldn’t coach all those events and be successful at that. So we are really blessed to have so many knowledgeable, passionate coaches who are out here working hard for those athletes and putting it in a way to them to get them to buy in.”

For the Thunderbirds, the season will continue with the Metro Conference meet at Omaha Burke on Tuesday, May 3 beginning at 9 a.m.

