TRACK & FIELD: Patillo wins 400-meters at Nike Outdoor Nationals, has higher goals

At just 13 years old, Jaiya Patillo of Bellevue has already competed against athletes in high school and college.

Most recently, Patillo won the middle school 400-meter run at the 2022 Nike Outdoor Nationals on Sunday, June 19.

Jaiya started running when she was 7 years old, and she made nationals in her first year of running.

“That was something that was really surprising but it was really great, too,” she said. “And so that showed me that I had talent in track. So, from then, I was more serious about it, and I went to the nationals ever since.”

Even with her incredible early success, Jaiya said one thing she focuses on is staying humble.

“I never think of myself really being ahead of anyone else, I just make sure I do my best,” she said.

“It’s very humbling to see Jaiya do so well and perform at such a high level and first of all, still maintain her own humbleness and good sportsmanship,” said Air Force Lt. Col. Sheree Patillo, Jaiya’s mother, who is stationed at Offutt Air Force Base. “And to see the hard work that she puts in pay off, it does make you proud as a parent to see that what they put into it is paying off when it matters most.”

She added that Jaiya is successful on and off the track, which “makes it easy to be godly proud” of her daughter.

Before her competitive success, her father, Kevin, retired from the Air Force after 33 years of service, saw her potential for success at an even younger age.

“When Jaiya was a (young) child in her walker, she would basically run instead of walking in her walker,” he said. “I saw her striding in the walker, and at that point, that’s when I pretty much put things together. I said, ‘She’s gonna be a runner, she’s gonna run track.’ And from that point, you see her playing with other kids and she would just run right by them.”

Kevin added that Jaiya has run faster than her peers, boys and girls, for the last six years, and he has helped her continue her success by never limiting her to one coach

“I don’t particularly put her with one coach, that’s why she’s unattached,” Kevin said. “We coach by committee, and the coach that has a solid foundation, solid track record, those are the coaches that we bring in Jaiya’s circle to advance her gift.”

Although she isn’t a coach, Jaiya’s best-qualified teacher is her godmother: six-time Olympic gold medalist Jackie Joyner-Kersee, who she first met at a panel at Howard University.

“I definitely see her as a role model,” Jaiya said. “I think that she’s really amazing, and it’s great that she went to the Olympics. … She gives me the confidence to know that I can do it too. I’m really grateful for her and she’s just encouraged me and told me that it’s all in me and that I can do it myself.”

Jaiya is “taking it one step at a time” and improving her times to get to the Olympic-level, with a hope to compete at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

“I still have some time, but I just want to make sure that I keep doing my best to keep progressing and to continue to go to the nationals each year or go to the Junior Olympics to do my best,” she said.

The Junior Olympics are July 25-31 in Sacramento, California. Last year, Jaiya finished 10th in the 400 in the 13-14 age group and did not start in the 200.

Jaiya said it was “really exciting being there” at the Nike Outdoor Nationals on June 19,

“I was at first kind of nervous about it, but I do that before a lot of track meets, so that I have to believe in myself and know that I could do it,” she said. “So I just had the mindset that I can do it if I put my mind to it and just do my best and leave it all on the track.”

With a time of 56.13, Jaiya finished first in the girls 400 and did not run in the 200. With the 400 being the race she prefers, Jaiya was “really excited” to win that and post the number one time among middle and high schoolers in Nebraska and the top time in the emerging elite category.

“I didn’t know how or what I was gonna do, but I just knew that I could get my time and I was gonna do my best, and it was really exciting that I was able to perform well,” Jaiya said. “I just wanted to definitely get my best time and that’s what I was most focused on.”

Even with the success she has had on the track, Jaiya’s biggest source of fame has been several viral videos of her running 17, then 18.5 and finally 19 miles per hour on the treadmill.

The videos have been featured on ESPN’s SportsCenter, CBS This Morning with Gayle King, Access Hollywood with Mario Lopez and even a couple of international programs. Total views have

Despite all the positive that has come with the massive exposure on social media, Kevin said that wasn’t the original intention. In fact, he would have preferred if the first video wasn’t posted.

“The video was not taped by myself nor her mother,” Kevin said. “That video was filmed by trainers who trained her, and we had no clue that the video was out there because if we would have seen (the video), I would have stopped it.”

Regardless, the video was posted and quickly took off, and the Patillo family is thankful for its reception.

“In a big way, we’re thankful for the video because it gave her the exposure that we were trying to keep away from her, but I guess some exposure is good exposure,” Kevin said. “And so the video went viral, and from that point, she’s had three viral videos.”

Sheree added that they help Jaiya stay grounded by reminding her that success requires work and that she is “blessed to be in this capacity.”

“There are a lot of people out there that are working hard and never get these opportunities,” Sheree said. “These are instances of things that are happening that we’re not even trying to shove in her way or trying to make happen for her, they’re literally just falling into our laps. It’s something that we try to remind her that this is God’s grace on her, and that’s why it’s important to stay grounded and that’s why it’s important to remember that this isn’t just about you.”

Even with these reminders, Sheree said they never have to sit down and have conversations with Jaiya, because “she is just naturally grounded.”

After the first on the treadmill running at 17 mph, the second video was of Jaiya outrunning college girls, and the third when she broke her own record at 19 mph.

“So that’s been something that we embraced and managing her career at this point, we have a lot of interest in the NIL (name, image and likeness licensing rights),” Kevin said. “That’s one of the big things that’s on the table at this point. We’re combing through it, we got some really good feedback from some really big companies, so that’s to come. But we’re trying to keep Jaiya a kid at this point.”

The Patillos could only share that Justice for Kids is one brand they are working with and that they are in talks with two “very popular” shoe companies.

In her future, Jaiya has received interest from IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida, and Milton Academy in Boston. Her dream school is Brown University in Providence, Rhode Island.

Outside of the track, Jaiya has also picked up an interest in tennis, and likes drawing, singing, dancing and doing art. She also hopes to one day open an art museum where she can display her art throughout the years.

“I definitely want to continue doing it,” Jaiya said. “And it’s something that I just really liked doing and I’ve been doing it since I was really young.”

Although the primary focus for Jaiya is on the track, the young phenom has plenty going for her off of it.

