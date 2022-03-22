TRACK & FIELD: Season begins for Bellevue East, West and Gross Catholic

The track season began for three high schools in Bellevue this past weekend, with Bellevue East competing at College of St. Mary’s, West at Kearney, and Gross Catholic at the Bullldog Invitational at Concordia University, while Omaha Bryan begins with an invitational at Doane College on March 24.

Before the first meets this weekend, coaches from each of the four Bellevue schools spoke to the Leader to preview the track and field season ahead.

Beginning with the East Chieftains, head coach Taylor Schultz (who coaches boys and girls) said a challenge for the team will be helping a lot of new runners develop their skills.

“We have a group of runners that are anxious to compete, learn and see improvements,” Schultz said. “I am expecting a lot of best times as the season progresses... We have a lot of new runners, so I’m looking forward to watching their development.”

Schultz is especially looking forward to watching the development of the 4x400 relay team, led by Nick Linares, Dayton Sherbine and Jacob Dietrich.

“We were really close to qualifying for state last year in the relay and three of the four runners are back this season,” Schultz said. “I’m confident one more 400 runner will emerge from the pack to join that team.”

In Friday’s (April 18) meet at College of St. Mary’s, the Chieftains had no first place finishes, but had second place finishes in the boys 200-meter dash (Jacob Dieterich) and boys 3200 (Nate O’Brien), and a third place finish in both the boys high jump (Ryan Lenear) and boys 4x400 relay.

The Chieftains’ next meet will be at Doane College on Thursday, March 24.

For the West Thunderbirds, boys head coach Brent Litz and girls head coach Epley Hamilton both face challenges unique to their teams.

“The challenges we face this year are finally more normal-type challenges,” Hamilton said. “We are always battling the weather and trying to be out on the track as much as possible.”

For Litz, “COVID could be a challenge. How that illness may impact athletes, and meets.”

While the boys team has multi-sport athletes that will help the team, the girls team’s best strength is their “attitude and mindset.”

“We have a great group out for track this year and they are all committed to working hard and doing whatever it takes to score as many points as possible at the District meet,” Hamilton said.

The athletes for the boys team are: Lucas Bartholomew, Dae’Vonn Hall, Arden Jenkins, Asher Jenkins, Kyrell Jordan, Travis Hines, Kenyann Hunt, Daniel Kaelin, Alex Nichols, Nate Raymond, LJ Richardson, Henry Rickels, Grant Schaefer, Maro Smith, Donnovan Whitfield.

For the girls, the stand-outs are “still being determined,” but Hamilton mentioned sophomore Kara Muller (state qualifier in mile and two-mile events), junior Natalie McNamara (“outstanding” cross country season) and senior transfer Isabella Flemming from Bellevue East (sprinter and long jumper who brings “excellent talent”).

“We have many new faces this year who will make major contributions to the team,” Hamilton said.

“Our motto this year is ‘Fill the Bus.’ We want to get as many kids qualified for State as possible. But to do that we need to take it one meet at a time. The goals I have for us this season is to start thinking like a team in this individual sport. We need to score points and win as many of the scored meets as possible. A District Championship is always the goal every season. Once we start reaching these small goals, the big ones will come easier!”

Meanwhile, Litz is hoping for his team to “score more points, from field events through relays, and see where we end up come districts.”

In their meet at Kearney, the Thunderbirds had first place finishes in the girls 55-meter dash (Isabella Fleming), boys 400 (Asher Jenkins, Ian Shepard finished second) and girls high jump (Jocelyn Belcastro).

The Thunderbirds also picked up a second place finish in the boys 4x400 relay, and third place finishes in the girls 3200 (Kara Muller), boys 4x800 relay and boys shot put (Arden Jenkins).

For first-year head coach Marcy Krolikowski at Omaha Bryan, the challenges will be dealing with effects from the pandemic and getting a consistent number of athletes at weekly practices, as well as getting back into track form.

“We have a larger number of kids on our list this year, 54 total but we have already lost a few to baseball, injuries, or realizing that track wasn’t for them,” Krolikowski said. “Maintaining the number of kids that start at the beginning is the biggest struggle. Some kids realize it’s harder than they think or they deal with outside obligations.”

Krolikowski added that the large number of athletes is one of their strengths, being the most the Bears have had in eight years, and state returners from the 100, 200, 4x100 and triple jump.

“I have three seniors that are good leaders and set a good example for the younger kids,” Krolikowski said.

Of the returners, K’Shaun Frazier, Micah Heyen and Steven “Ayele” Dalmedia are the athletes that stand out to the new Bryan head coach.

“We expect our state returners to continue to excel and reach state again,” Krolikowski said. “We have some added speed and youth that I think will add depth to our relays and push each other at practice. I would like to see more kids reach the varsity level throughout the season.”

The Bears’ season begins at Doane College on Thursday, March 24.

Gross Catholic head coach Joseph Coil leads both teams from the final track team from Bellevue.

One major challenge for the Cougars is that some key returners begin the year injured, but Coil is hoping for “everyone back healthy by April.”

“Depth will be an issue during the first part of the season,” Coil said.

The Cougars do return a “good group of seniors” and all of their state qualifiers from last year. Three athletes that stand out for Coil are Jake Garcia, Ellie Rice and Maria Connealy.

“My goal is for both teams to be competitive at the conference and district meets,” Coil said. “We hope to qualify a few relays in addition to last year’s individual qualifiers.”

The Cougars began their season on Thursday, March 17 in the Bulldog Invitational at Concordia University, which was won by Platteview boys and girls track teams.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.