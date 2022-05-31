TRACK & FIELD: Strong season for Thunderbirds leads Bellevue schools

A strong season for the Thunderbirds led the way for Bellevue schools in track and field this spring.

Bellevue East

What players/athletes stood out to you for their performance and/or importance to your team?

"Brandon Schutt and Nate O'Brien stood out this season," head coach Taylor Schultz said. "They were our two state qualifiers. They consistently placed at meets and ran everything from a 400 to two-mile for us."

What was the biggest or most important improvement your team as a whole made from the beginning of the season to the end?

"Our team continued to improve times throughout the season. I can't ask for anything more than someone's best. We recognized our PRs after each meet and our board filled up quickly."

Bellevue West

What players/athletes stood out to you for their performance and/or importance to your team?

"I would have to say the members of our 4x100m relay team: Dae'vonn Hall, Kyrell Jordan, Asher Jenkins, L.J. Richardson," boys head coach Brent Litz said. "All these young men qualified for state in more than one event. They also broke the school record in the 4x100, won the All Class Gold (fastest time ran at the state meet in all classes) and ran the second-fastest time in state history. This group also scored consistently at meets throughout the season."

The other events at the state meet for the 4x100 relay team were the 100 meter dash (Hall, Jordan and Richardson), 200 (Jordan and Jenkins) and 400 (Jenkins).

Who made the biggest strides?

"L.J. Richardson and Asher Jenkins. Both improved their times significantly from the start of the season. L.J. in the 100m dash at the start of the season ran a 11.23 and finished running a 10.77. In the 200m dash started at a 22.72 and finished with a 21.97. L.J. earned three state medals, fifth in the 100m, sixth in the 200m, and first in the 4x100m relay. It was a great finish for a senior leader that has meant so much to our program over the years.

"Also, Asher Jenkins ran the 400m dash. At the start of the season he ran a 51.46 and finished with a 49.35. Asher earned two state medals, second in the 400m, and first in the 4x100m relay. Asher is a sophomore, so this is really exciting for our program. A point of reference, Caelon Harkey, who was a senior in 2017 won the 400m at state for our team, he ran a 49.55 and went on to run track at Northwest Missouri State. I feel there are a lot of great things coming to Asher in the future, because of his dedication and focus."

What was the biggest or most important improvement your team as a whole made from the beginning of the season to the end?

"I would have to say becoming closer as a team on the track and in the school, and setting a foundation for the future of the boys program. I became the head boys coach in 2012, and since then we have become more competitive each year. This season we were the most competitive, and supportive team I have worked with, I credit this to having the highest number of multi-sport athletes since I became the head coach. If you look at our program from the freshman and JV programs all the way to varsity, you will see we have athletes from the fall and winter seasons. All you have to do is look at our state qualifiers: Dae'vonn Hall, Travis Hines, Arden Jenkins, Asher Jenkins, Kyrell Jordan, Tyrus McPherson, Nate Raymond, LJ Richardson, and Henry Rickels. All these guys played football for us. So building relationships with students, and families in our school, and having the support of the other head coaches at Bellevue West will be imperative to our success in the future."

Omaha Bryan

The Bears had one state qualifier: Steven Dalmeida, who qualified in the boys triple jump and 100 meter dash.

Omaha Gross Catholic

The Cougars' were led by Maria Connealy, who finished fifth in the girls long jump, 12th in the high jump, and won the triple jump. Ellie Rice also qualified for state in the 300 meter hurdles.

