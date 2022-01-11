 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Tree seedlings available for order

Winter is a great time to plan for spring windbreak or wildlife habitat planting. The Papio-Missouri River NRD is accepting orders for tree/shrub seedlings now through Feb. 25.

Through the Papio NRD tree program, landowners can purchase bare-root seedlings for $24/bundle before tax. There are 25 seedlings of the same species per bundle. Multiple species are available this year.

Papio NRD staff are available to assist with tree planting plans and planting services. For more information or to receive an order form, contact Kalani Fortina at 402-426-4782 extension 101.

