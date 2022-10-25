Trick-or-Treat in Olde Towne draws hundreds for family fun

The annual Trick-or-Treat in Olde Towne Bellevue returnd Sunday afternoon. Hundreds turned out to collect candy and stroll along Mission Avenue and Franklin Street. Most stops offered an alternative to candy as part of the Teal Pumpkin Project.

“This is a family friendly community event where businesses, churches, organizations and individuals come together to create a safe environment for the whole family to celebrate Halloween in Olde Towne Bellevue,” the City of Bellevue said in a Facebook post.

The Olde Towne event was sponsored by the City of Bellevue along with the city’s Police and Fire departments. Margie Crawford and A Bridal Boutique & Tux coordinated the event.