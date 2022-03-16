Troopers on patrol for impaired driving this St. Patrick’s Day

The Nebraska State Patrol and many other law enforcement agencies across the state are urging everyone to have a sober driver on this St. Patrick’s Day

NSP will be patrolling for impaired drivers on St. Patrick’s Day. This campaign runs on Thursday, March 17 and includes troopers and dispatchers from across Nebraska.

“Drunk driving is dangerous for everyone on the road, not simply the impaired driver," Colonel John Bolduc, superintendent of the Nebraska State Patrol, said in a press release. “Take chance out of the equation and plan ahead for St. Patrick’s Day. If you’re celebrating, choose a designated driver or another means to have a sober driver get you home.”

Nationally, nearly 300 lives were lost in drunk-driving crashes on St. Patrick’s Day from 2016 to 2020. In 2020, one in every three fatal crashes in Nebraska involved alcohol, according to statistics from the Nebraska Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

This effort is made possible thanks in part to a grant for $11,800 from the NDOT Highway Safety Office.