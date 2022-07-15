Try It Out Ride aims to recruit Bellevue cyclists to try mountain biking

Around 20 children rolled into Bellevue’s Swanson Park, bikes in hands, to experiment with mountain biking.

The Nebraska Interscholastic Cycling League Bike’s free event on Tuesday, July 12, called Try It Out Ride, was a way for sixth through 12th graders to see what mountain biking is all about, NICL Director Bree Campbell said.

Coaches from Millard West and Westside high school teams, the Papillion Area Composite and the Southeast Metro Area Composite were there to help.

“It gives kids an opportunity to get a taste of what biking is in a safe, welcoming environment,” Campbell said.

Before it began, children tried riding on two grass courses -- one beginner and one advanced. Curves and obstacles prepared them to later ride the Swanson Park trail.

After getting in some practice, children were separated into small groups with the coaches to learn basic mountain biking skills like braking and shifting. Campbell said games provided a fun way to reinforce those ideas.

Once they were ready, the groups rode around a dirt trail in the woods -- about a 1.5 mile loop. This was 13-year-old Taylor Jarrett’s favorite part. As an experienced mountain biker, he’s rode through this area before. He said trying it again was good for his muscle memory.

“I really like mountain biking,” Taylor said. “It’s something to get me out.”

It’s all about the thrill, Taylor said, and staying active.

Taylor started mountain biking because he was inspired by his father, Stephen Jarrett, who’s been racing for 20 years. Now, they said, it’s a fun bonding experience.

Another boy who participated, 11-year-old Jaxon Adrian, had a similar story. He became interested in mountain biking because it was something to do with his father Ryan Adrian and step mother Jessica Adrian.

“It’s a family thing for us,” Ryan said.

Though fun, Jaxon said it can be exhausting. He’d like to learn some new skills to help him gain experience. That’s why he came out to the Try It Out Ride.

Mountain biking is another way to enjoy the great outdoors, Campbell said. She hoped to share her passion for the sport with more children, which inspired the event.

This is the third Try It Out Ride the NICL has held. Campbell said they chose Bellevue this time because the group is holding its second race of the season at Swanson Park in September. They also hope to drum up some more interest with local children.

“We’re looking to get more kids on bikes, especially in this particular area,” Campbell said. “We’d love to have some Bellevue teams.”

The NICL is looking for new members, and it aims to have around 200 by the start of school. Those interested in joining can email Campbell at bree@nebraskamtb.org.

Everyone is welcome to participate, she said, including beginners. There’s no try-outs, and they don’t “bench” anyone.

She encourages those interested to come be a part of a team. Meeting new people with similar interests at the Try It Out Ride was one of the best parts to Jaxon.

“I can learn to actually keep up with my dad,” Jaxon said.