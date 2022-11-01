Two companies bringing fiber internet service to Bellevue

Two telecommunications company are expanding broadband internet service into Bellevue.

Fastwyre has already started work laying fiber optic cables near the Rising View subdivision, while the Bellevue City Council approved a franchise agreement with Allo at its Oct. 18 meeting.

“High speed fiber is coming to Bellevue,” Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike said at a Bellevue Chamber of Commerce event Thursday. “We did sign with Allo for fiber, internet, cable and telephone, and also Fastwyre is the process of bringing internet in at this time. There is going to be some choices. I know that our population has wanted choices.”

Fastwyre said in a news release Monday that it is bringing a state-of-the-art fiber network capable of delivering up to 1 gigabits per second of high-speed internet to Bellevue as well as eight other communities in Louisiana and Missouri.

“These projects highlight Fastwyre’s growth trajectory and reinforce our commitment to expanding our fiber network and services to create greater access to high-quality internet service,” Fastwyre CEO Chris Eldredge said in the release. “We are dedicated to a future of partnering with communities to provide affordable, accessible, fast and reliable internet in addition to best-in-class service to their residents and businesses.”

The company began fiber installation in city and utility right of ways in late September. Door hangers should be placed at residents in neighborhoods where their workers are excavating. Anyone with concerns related to construction can call 1-833-389-0040.

Fastwyre said it’s working to grow strategically through expansions and acquisitions.

“We are committed to expansion and will extend our coverage areas in addition to entering new markets through adding locations in the near future,” Eldredge said. “We look forward to partnering in the growth and vitality of the communities we serve.”

Fastwyre Broadband is a business name of American Broadband Holding Company, which is part of Madison Dearborn Partners, a Chicago-based private equity firm. In addition to the three states mention, it also offers service in Alaska, Texas and soon Alabama. More information is available at fastwyre.com.

Allo had previously announced it was expanding its network to Papillion, La Vista and Gretna. In a release about those communities, the company said it would bring fiber-to-the-premise with speeds up to 10 gigabits per second, describing the service as “world-class.”

“Allo is actively creating gigabit societies in the communities we serve,” President Brad Moline said in a news release. “Out stated goal was to make Allo’s regions the most connected in the United States.”

The company is providing services in 34 cities in Nebraska, Colorado and Arizona. It is a privately funded company with investment from New York-based SDC Capital Partners and Lincoln-based Nelnet. More information is available at allofiber.com.

While Sarpy County is seeing expansion from Allo and Fastwyre, Google Fiber is coming to Omaha residents.

The Omaha City Council approved an agreement Oct. 24 to allow the company to offer its high-speed internet service to residential and small-business customers, despite concerns raised by Cox Communications.

After extensive review, the city law department determined that a provision in state law limited the city’s ability to generate revenue from the deal.

Bernard in den Bosch, deputy Omaha city attorney, said state statute prohibits the city from generating revenue from Google Fiber’s service.

Cox built the first cable system in Omaha more than 40 years ago and has operated under a franchise agreement to provide cable television in Omaha.Google’s network is currently in design with construction expected to begin in 2023. Service will be available in segments.