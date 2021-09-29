Two local quilters featured in Threads Across Nebraska show

Two Sarpy-area quilters will see their work featured at the Threads Across Nebraska show in Kearney on Oct. 8 and Oct. 9.

The 2022 Nebraska State Quilt Guild Raffle Quilt, “Feathered Fantasy,” is 94-inch by 94-inch and all-embroidery. It was made by Nancy Peters of Papillion and quilted by Deb Miner of Bellevue.

The embroidery designs are from Jennie Haskins and others. This special quilt was unveiled at Quilt Nebraska 2021 held in July, and it will be on display at Threads Across Nebraska along with others from Nebraska quilt guilds. A picture of the 2022 raffle quilt can be seen at the Nebraska State Quilt Guild website www.nsqg.org.

“I have always wanted to do an all-embroidery quilt and the pandemic gave me the time to do it,” Peters said. “There are 250 hours of embroidery, 10,000 yards of thread and each large fan took two hours to complete. I hope you enjoy this purple quilt and the peacock.”

The drawing for the lucky winner will be completed at the State Convention on Saturday, July 23, 2022. Tickets are now for sale at $1 each and will be available at the state show or by emailing Carol Woerlen at woerlenck@gmail.com.