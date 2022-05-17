'Two on the Aisle, Three in a Van' both hilarious, endearing

The Bellevue Little Theatre kicked off its production of “Two on the Aisle, Three in a Van” on May 6.

A comedy, written by Mary Lynn Dobson, “Two on the Aisle, Three in a Van” takes place in the parking lot adjacent to the Actors Summertime Repertory Theatre. The theatre has little wing space and, as a result, the company spends their spare time around an aging “hippie” van parked there. Each of the participants, both actors and techies, find themselves discovering things about themselves that they didn’t know and each personality is revealed as the play proceeds.

What’s fun about this show is that each actor portrays their character perfectly.

There’s Robert Wagner, who plays a very convincing Eric, the stereotypical over the top director who is incredibly self-centered. (Note: Eric will be played by Michael Taylor-Stewart on the production’s third weekend.)

There’s Harriet (Phyllis Cremonini), a sort of mother figure in the theatre; drama queen and wannabe star Meredith (Amanda Overfield); sweet, innocent Robin (Charity Williams); retiring production manager/hothead Jeff (Dale Hartshorn); newly-outed costume designer Scott (Nick Knipe), and daft Daniel (Keon O’Brien), who believes every show should have a kick line.

Joshua Death is an endearing Mike. At the beginning, his dry wit makes you laugh, but as Mike succumbs to the pressure of responsibility, fueled by his love of the theater, I began to feel sorry for him. He seems to be the glue that holds the Actors Summertime Repertory Theatre together, all while trying to deal with a spectrum of egos.

My favorite characters were Jeannie (played by AJ Adhiambo) and Vondo (played by Matthew Bell.) The characters spent a lot of time out by the van, whether working on set props or providing support in some way. Between these two characters, they provided some of the biggest laughs of the show.

The way the characters interact with another is probably this show’s biggest strength. The actors are having fun on the stage and their characters truly make up one big and likely dysfunctional family. There is plenty of quick wit as characters make little digs at each other. It’s both hilarious and endearing.

Attendees should be aware that the production contains its fair share of adult language and situations.

The comedy will run through the weekend of May 20.

Curtain time is 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday evenings and 2 p.m. on Sunday afternoon. Masks are optional, but recommended.

Reservations are strongly advised, and may be made online at bellevuelittletheatre.weebly.com or by calling 402-291-1554 between 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

Season ticketholders are asked to make reservations to be sure their tickets can be honored.

Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors and $10 for students with ID.

This is the final production of the BLT’s 53rd season. The next season will begin in mid-September.

Director and sound designer for this comedy is Joey Hartshorn; stage manager, Mady Hubbard; costumes, Kristy Tremayne; set design Dale Hartshorn; props, Madeline McCrae; lighting design, Joey Lorincz.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.