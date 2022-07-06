Updated: Bellevue police launch automatic license plate readers

New camera systems installed at two Bellevue intersections won't know if you're speeding or running a red light.
But they will log your license plate number as passing by -- storing that date and time for nearly half a year -- and they will alert police if they are searching for your vehicle.
The Bellevue Police Department recently installed automatically license plate readers at 15th Street and Cornhusker Road, as well as Fort Crook Road North and Chandler Road. The department plans to install readers on four new marked police vehicles, too.
Capt. Thomas Dargy, the head of the department's operations division, said in an interview that BPD has watched the price of the cameras drop, while seeing the technology yield successful outcomes for other law enforcement agencies.
"The police can't be everywhere," Dargy said. "But they can be everywhere at these two locations."
Bellevue is the first community in the metropolitan area to adopt the technology, which is already in use by mobile units in Seward and Lancaster Counties, Dargy said.
BPD plans to spend about $45,000 annually to cover the deployment of nine cameras at the two intersections, as well as three cameras per vehicle. BPD contracted with Motorola Solutions for five years for the technology.
The license plate readers are situated differently from traffic cameras like those that trigger automatic tickets for running red lights in certain intersections in Council Bluffs. Dargy said the technology is similar to what motorists encounter on toll roads.
Red light cameras aren't legal in Nebraska, and Dargy said he doesn't expect that will change anytime soon. So the license plate readers aren't a precursor to tickets going into the mail, nor are they an answer to motorists running red lights at 15th and Cornhusker.
While not banning them, Nebraska statute does limit the use of license plate readers by law enforcement, and Dargy said that Bellevue will follow those requirements.
Logs of license plate numbers passing through the intersections will be maintained for 180 days in accordance with state statute.
After that, the department said the data would be automatically deleted -- unless it's being used as evidence or is subject to a preservation request, warrant, subpoena or court order. A department policy also exempts data "involved in an active, ongoing criminal investigation" from automatic deletion.
Data is considered for official use only but "can be shared for legitimate law enforcement purposes" or when subject to a valid court order, according to department policy. Dargy said those other agencies will be required to sign an agreement before accessing data.
A news release issued Tuesday, July 5, states that "no personally identifiable information from the license plate is saved" other than the actual license plate numbers. Officers that misuse the system may be subject to disciplinary action.
Police plan to use the cameras "to identify vehicles that are the subject of police investigations and complaints," according to the BPD release. To request the system to watch for a certain vehicle, a law enforcement agency would need to provide the license plate number, a set time period for monitoring and the reason for the request.
Examples cited by the department include a report of a stolen license plate, suspected of involvement in a crime or that are involved in an Amber Alert. The policy governing the system also describes watching for vehicles owned by persons of interest on a "hot list" circulated among local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.
The policy also allows the automatic license plate reader system to be used for the purpose of identifying outstanding parking or traffic violations, unregistered or uninsured vehicles, vehicles in violation of equipment or other registration requirements, vehicles registered to people with outstanding warrants and vehicles associated with missing people.
Dargy said the police could use the system's ability to alert them to license plates if a person reports that someone with dementia took the family car but no one knows where they went. If they're spotted at an intersection, officers would be able to help find them.
Officers can be notified in a matter of seconds when a "wanted" vehicle is spotted and provided with the location, direction of travel and a picture showing the license plate and a portion of the vehicle.
"While every license plate that proceeds through the intersection is read, only plates that have been entered as 'wanted' activate a notification to officers," the department said.
The database could still be useful when officers only have a partial plate. Dargy gave the example of a bank robbery where witnesses might know the make and model of a vehicle and be able to provide the first couple letters of the license plate.
"We would check the timeframe roughly," Dargy said. "That's how that's used all across the country with great success. It's a traumatic event, and so people don't remember everything, but they remember bits and pieces."
The system isn't perfect. For one thing, it can't distinguish among different states' plates, so officers have to check results using the photo taken by the plate reader -- not unlike the experience of homeowners whose doorbell cameras aren't always accurate.
"It's just using existing technology that's already in use across the country in other applications but using it for the police," Dargy said.
The ACLU of Nebraska expressed concern that having such a far-reaching database could be misused by officers citing vague "investigative purposes" to query data going back months.
"The Bellevue Police Department is investing in routine mass surveillance with its recent purchase of license plate reader technology," attorney Jane Seu said in a statement to the Bellevue Leader. "This technology fundamentally presents privacy concerns and the possibility of misuse and abuse."
Seu called on BPD to rethink its decision and reject future expansion of mass surveillance.
"Bellevue residents should be concerned about the new cameras and plans to expand them to police vehicles," Seu said.
Dargy said the technology is less intrusive than surveillance deployed by many private businesses, which aren't subject to similar restrictions under state statute. He said a grocery store can watch everything placed in a cart -- Amazon and others have experimented with stores that run without cashiers or checkout counters -- while also matching purchases to specific customers using loyalty cards, building a profile of their shopping habits.
"This is literally just taking a picture of a car's plate as it goes through an intersection, and that's it," Dargy said, adding that automatic license plate readers are also used by private businesses to track passing vehicles.
Dargy encouraged anyone with concerns to review the department's policy, which is posted at bellevuepd.com in compliance with the Nebraska Automatic License Plate Reader Privacy Act.
As part of that act's requirements, the department must report annually to the Nebraska Commission on Law Enforcement and Criminal Justice about its use of the system, including the lists against which captured plate data was checked, the number of confirmed matches and the number of manually entered license plates numbers investigators entered.
"There is checks and balances to make sure that everybody's privacy is respected and that state law is followed," Dargy said.