Updated: Cities declare snow emergencies as snow blows into metro

A winter storm is converting over to snow Wednesday afternoon.

The highest potential for snowfall will occur between about 2 p.m. and 9 p.m., said Paul Fajman, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service's Valley office.

Katie Gross, another weather service meteorologist in Valley, some areas west and north of Omaha would see an 1 inch to up to 3 inches of snow per hour during the evening commute.

The metro area still is expected to end up with 5 to 9 inches of snow before the storm ends, Gross said.

Bellevue Public Schools, Papillion La Vista Community Schools, Springfield Platteview Community Schools and Gretna Public Schools all called a snow day for Wednesday.

Omaha Public Schools and Millard Public Schools announced that the districts will have a remote learning day Wednesday. In addition, the Archdiocese of Omaha announced that all Omaha Catholic schools will be closed.

Metro Community College closed its campuses Wednesday, including its Sarpy Center in La Vista. Online and remote learning activities continue as normal.

Gretna declared a snow emergency effective Wednesday at 3 p.m. through Thursday at noon, during which it's unlawful for any vehicle to be parked on any public street within city limits. Any vehicle on a public street can be ticketed.

Bellevue announced that street crews will work to keep main thoroughfares and residential streets passable and will "officially curb back all the city streets" starting Thursday at 4 a.m. The city plans to haul snow from Olde Towne on Friday morning. Residents are asked to keep vehicles off roads and parked in driveways where able.

The Bellevue Public Library announced plans to close at 5 p.m. Wednesday. All children's programs at the library are canceled, based on the decision by BPS to close school.

Papillion declared a snow emergency between noon Wednesday and noon Thursday. During this time, residents are asked to not park vehicles on the street.

Papillion Landing and Papillion Public Library will close Wednesday at 3 p.m.

La Vista declared a snow emergency between 8 a.m. Wednesday and 8 a.m. Thursday. Residents should move all vehicles from residential streets to allow plow crews a clear path.

All Wednesday programs at the La Vista Senior Center, La Vista Community Center and La Vista Public Library are canceled, including senior lunch service and the special services bus, as well as all recreation practices.