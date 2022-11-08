UPDATED: Sarpy County done counting; Bacon holds onto seat in Congress

The staff of the Bellevue Leader, Papillion Times and Gretna Breeze covered the results of Tuesday's election as they became available.
7:45 a.m. – A few quick updates from additional early-morning results:
• Republicans appear to have flipped another seat, giving the party a supermajority in Nebraska's officially nonpartisan Legislature.
Last night, the Omaha World-Herald reported that the legislative races appeared to keep the balance of power in the Unicameral based on where races stood at the time. But attorney Stu Dornan pulled ahead over rival John Fredrickson by 122 votes, according to Douglas County unofficial results.
People are also reading…
If the results hold, that would give the Nebraska GOP a 33rd seat, enough to break filibusters without a single Democrat's support. Nebraska Examiner reports that could result in a change to legislative rules to make committee leadership position votes public, which could further entrench the Republican Party's control of the legislative body.
• Rep. Don Bacon won a fourth term in Congress, thanks in no small part to strong support from Sarpy County voters.
The Associated Press called the race for Bacon shortly before 1:30 a.m. Challenger Tony Vargas conceded shortly thereafter, Nebraska Examiner reported.
• Nationally, the balance of power in Washington, D.C., remains uncertain. The AP reports that votes are still being counted across the country, with Republicans still having an opportunity to win control of both chambers of Congress.
It was too early to call critical Senate seats in Wisconsin, Nevada, Georgia and Arizona that could determine the majority, the AP reported Wednesday morning. In the House, Democrats kept seats in districts from Virginia to Kansas to Rhode Island, while many districts in New York and California had not been called.
• Nebraska voters overwhelmingly approved making voters show identification in future elections, the Lincoln Journal-Star reports. Specific requirements are unclear because the initiative left most of the details up to state lawmakers.
Voters also approved a gradual increase to the state's minimum wage from the current $9 an hour to $15 an hour by 2026. The minimum wage will move to $10.50 on Jan. 1.
– Scott Stewart
12:10 a.m. – Sarpy County is done counting ballots.
Election officials confirmed that provisional ballots were included in the final unofficial results released on election night.
Turnout was 52.65%, according to the Sarpy County Election Commission's results website. A total of 20,194 early voting ballots were cast alongside 44,585 traditional ballots at polling places for a total of 64,779 ballots cast in the 2022 general election.
Sarpy County Election Commissioner Emily Ethington had estimated 53% voter turnout earlier in the day, based on early voting returns.
As of 12:05 a.m. Wednesday, the Nebraska Secretary of State reported a statewide 49% voter turnout, but some ballots remain to be counted before that figure is finalized.
Find Sarpy County's unofficial results here. This will be our final results update from election night. Thank you for following along with us.
– Scott Stewart & Adam Branting
12:05 a.m. – With the final set of numbers from election night, here's an update on where the contests we've been following stand:
• It's still too early to call the 2nd Congressional race between Don Bacon and Tony Vargas, although it's fair to say that Sarpy County has been a key for Bacon's campaign. The congressman's advantage tallied 5,716 votes in the most recent results.
• In the Nebraska Legislature, John Arch defeated Cori Villegas, and Rick Holdcroft defeated Angie Lauritsen. The Omaha World-Herald reported the balance of power between Democrats and Republicans in the officially nonpartisan Unicameral remains unchanged.
• Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike defeated challenger Thomas Burns, a Bellevue City Council member, 9,852 to 8,008 in the most recent results.
• Incumbents Maureen McNamara, Phil Davidson and Nina Wolford will remain on the Bellevue school board.
• Newcomer Brittany Holtmeyer will join incumbents Brian Lodes and SuAnne Witt on the Papillion La Vista school board. Fred Tafoya won't receive a sixth term on the board.
• Incumbent Mark Hauptman will return to the Gretna School board alongside newcomers Blake Turpen and Greg Beach. Treasurer Ann Sackett Wright won't return for a third term.
• Incuments Kyle Fisher and Brian Osborn will be joined by Lee Smith on the Springfield Platteview school board.
• Bellevue's Proposition No. 1 was adopted, allowing city officials to use certain funds designated for economic development anywhere within city limits.
• La Vista voters narrowly agreed to extend the city's half cent sales tax to fund major street improvements and other capital expenditures. The tax was first adopted in 1990 and had been set to expire in 2025.
• La Vista voters soundly rejected expanding the city's restaurant tax to 2.5%. The current 1.5% tax, which is lower than Omaha's and Ralston's rates, was established in 2019 and remains in effect in the city.
– Scott Stewart
11:57 p.m. – The fifth and final set of results is available for Sarpy County for tonight, and the results include provisional ballots. The count's election results will remain unofficial until the canvassing board makes its certification.
11:20 p.m. – Republicans appear to have fallen short of a filibuster-proof majority in the Nebraska Legislature.
The Omaha World-Herald reports that the Democrats and Republicans appear to have flipped one seat each, maintaining the power dynamic in the Unicameral. All incumbent state senators won their races, including two who faced voters for the first time following appointments by outgoing Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Nine women won seats to the Legislature, the World-Herald reported, bringing the total to 18 lawmakers. The Nebraska Legislative is officially nonpartisan.
11:15 p.m. – While ballot counting remains underway in Papillion, let's take a quick look at the fourth set of returns released:
• The 2nd Congressional District race remains tight. Statewide, Don Bacon had 50.6% of the vote as of 11 p.m., while Tony Vargas has 49.4%. The difference stood at 2,019 votes, according to the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office. In Sarpy County, Bacon held a decisive advantage: 9,996 votes to 5,524 for Vargas.
• In the legislative races, John Arch has 63% of the vote compared to 37% for Cori Villegas. Rick Holdcroft has 55.7% of the vote compared to 44.3% for Angie Lauritsen.
• Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike has a 10.5 percentage point lead over Bellevue City Councilman Thomas Burns.
• Maureen McNamara, Phil Davidson and Nina Wolford remain the leaders for the Bellevue school board. In Papillion La Vista, Brittany Holtmeyer, Brian Lodes and SuAnne Witt are still winning. In Gretna, Mark Hauptman, Blake Turpen and Greg Beach remain on top. In Springfield Platteview, Kyle Fisher, Lee Smith and Brian Osborn are still the favorites.
• Bellevue's Proposition No. 1 still has a wide margin of support. La Vista's half cent sales tax is earning 51.3% voter support, while an increase to the city's restaurant tax didn't quite receive one-third of the ballots counted.
– Scott Stewart
10:55 p.m. – The fourth set of results is available for Sarpy County, although counting remains underway at the Sarpy County Election Commission.
10:25 p.m. – Adam Branting is at the Sarpy County Election Commission observing the ballots being counted on behalf of the Bellevue Leader, Papillion Times and Gretna Breeze.
Other observers include the chairs of the Republican and Democratic parties as well as a representative reporting results for Edison Research.
Ballots are still being counted at the office ahead of a planned 10:45 p.m. release of results. The last batch of ballots -- from Precinct 13 at Pilgrim Lutheran Church in Bellevue -- recently arrived at the commission's office.
10:15 p.m. – Here are some takeaways from the third set of returns:
• Jim Pillen is Nebraska's next governor, and Bellevue State Sen. Carol Blood likely won't carry Sarpy County. Blood trails Pillen by more than 13 percentage points.
• Challenger Tony Vargas leads Rep. Don Bacon by 20 votes as of the 10 p.m. statewide numbers in an extremely tight race for the 2nd Congressional District. Among Sarpy County voters, Bacon holds a more than 27 percentage point advantage.
• Republicans John Arch and Rick Holdcroft are still ahead in their legislative races against Democrats Cori Villegas and Angie Lauritsen respectively.
• Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike is maintaining his lead over Bellevue City Councilman Thomas Burns. Hike is still up about 9 percentage points.
• School board races are really close. In Gretna, 427 votes separate the first and last place positions, out of 14,534 votes cast in the contest. Currently, Mark Hauptman, Blake Turpen and Greg Beach are winning.
In Papillion La Vista, Brittany Holtmeyer is the top vote-getter currently, followed by incumbents Brian Lodes and SuAnne Witt. Fourth-place Fred Tafoya would lose his seat if he does not overcome a 556 vote deficit. Elizabeth Butler and Patricia Conway-Boyd also trail the leaders.
Maureen McNamara, Phil Davidson and Nina Wolford are leading in the Bellevue school board race, but fourth-place Jim Moudry is only 120 votes behind Wolford at this point.
The difference in Springfield PLatteview returns is a little clearer. Kyle Fisher, Lee Smith and Brian Osborn are leading, with Osborn earning nearly 21% of the vote. Fourth-place Darren Carlson has 16.5% of the vote.
• Bellevue's Proposition No. 1, which would expand how the city could use certain funds set aside for economic development, still has more than 77% support among ballots counted.
• La Vista's restaurant tax increase slipped to 34% support, while support dropped to about 53% for the city's half cent sales tax extension.
– Scott Stewart
9:50 p.m. – The third set of results is available for Sarpy County.
9:38 p.m. – Jim Pillen will be Nebraska's next governor.
The Omaha World-Herald projected Pillen, a Republican, has defeated Bellevue State Sen. Carol Blood, a Democrat.
The World-Herald's reporter at Blood's watch party says the candidate appears to be waiting for the 10 p.m. results to make a decision about conceding. Pillen is delivering a victory speech and has been asking Blood to concede for more than an hour.
9:10 p.m. – Here are some takeaways from the second set of returns:
• Jim Pillen has pulled ahead of Carol Blood in the statewide race to replace Gov. Pete Ricketts. Blood trails by about 2.5 percentage points at this point.
• Sarpy County's congressional and gubernatorial results are reflecting Republican candidates now, who are leading ballots counted so far in all three races.
• Republicans John Arch and Rick Holdcroft have pulled ahead in their legislative races against Democrats Cori Villegas and Angie Lauritsen respectively. The Unicameral is officially nonpartisan, but abortion and other issues are a focal point this election.
• Bellevue Mayor Rusty Hike has pulled ahead of Bellevue City Councilman Thomas Burns. Hike is up about 9 percentage points at this point.
• This year's school board races have a lot of candidates, making them difficult to predict. In the second set of returns for the Papillion La Vista Community Schools, newcomer Brittany Holtmeyer is 254 votes ahead of longtime board member Fred Tafoya. Incumbent SuAnne Witt currently has the No. 1 spot in the race for three seats on the school board, and current board president Brian Lodes is in second place.
• Bellevue's Proposition No. 1, which would expand how the city could use certain funds set aside for economic development, has earned more than 77% support among ballots counted.
• La Vista's restaurant tax increase has only earned 35% support so far, although the half cent sales tax extension is favored by 54% of voters so far.
• In the four races for seats on the Papillion City Council, the leaders currently are David Fanslau, Steven Engberg, Steve Sunde and Tom Mumgaard.
– Scott Stewart
8:50 p.m. – The second set of results is available for Sarpy County.
8:30 p.m. – It's difficult to glean much from early voting returns alone, but here are a few notable results so far:
• Democrats have a strong showing in the 1st Congressional District and gubernatorial races in Sarpy County and across Nebraska. Given Republican messaging encouraging in-person voting, that's unsurprising and may well shift once more ballots are added to the count.
• In the legislative races, John Arch is leading over Cori Villegas in early returns, while Angie Lauritsen is outperforming Rick Holdcroft. Again, the initial release reflects only early voting ballots.
• In Bellevue, challenger Thomas Burns has a 139 vote advantage over incumbent Rusty Hike out of the 4,604 ballots in the initial release. The race has created angst on social media -- to the point the candidates were asked to say something they liked about each other during a mayoral debate.
• La Vista's sales and use tax ballot question is showing support, but the fate of an increase to the city's restaurant tax is looking less promising based on early returns.
– Scott Stewart
8:05 p.m. — The first release of returns has been posted by the Sarpy County Election Commission. These represent early voting ballots cast before today.
Find statewide results through the Nebraska Secretary of State's Office.
7:55 p.m. — The Sarpy County Election Commission plans to start releasing results in a few minutes.
The 8 p.m. release will include early voting ballots, according to a schedule distributed by the Election Commission.
The second release is scheduled for 8:45 p.m, which includes ballots from midday pickups at 2 p.m. from polling sites and ballot drop boxes.
A third release is set for 9:45 p.m., which includes ballots cast in the second half of Election Day at polling sites and ballot drop boxes.
A fourth release is scheduled for 10:45 p.m. for remaining Election Day ballots.
Provisional ballots won't be counted tonight, and the unofficial results won't be certified until a later day after being canvassed.
– Scott Stewart