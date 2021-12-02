USAF Heartland of America Band to present a series of free community concerts

The United States Air Force Heartland of America Band will present free family concerts on Friday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. at the Bellevue East High School auditorium, 1401 High School Drive.

The Heartland Band will present the Sounds of The Season Holiday Concert series, a unique experience that brings “Home Traditions” to the stage. This production has all of your favorite holiday tunes, including “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Let It Snow,” and “This Christmas.” As they celebrate home traditions, the Heartland Band will also pay respect to all military families by performing a special musical tribute in honor of our military service members who are currently deployed as they selflessly serve our country during the holiday season.