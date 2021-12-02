USAF Heartland of America Band to present a series of free community concerts

The United States Air Force Heartland of America Band will present free family concerts on Friday, Dec. 17 at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Dec. 18 at 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Dec. 19 at 2 p.m. at the Bellevue East High School auditorium, 1401 High School Drive.
The Heartland Band will present the Sounds of The Season Holiday Concert series, a unique experience that brings “Home Traditions” to the stage. This production has all of your favorite holiday tunes, including “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” “Let It Snow,” and “This Christmas.” As they celebrate home traditions, the Heartland Band will also pay respect to all military families by performing a special musical tribute in honor of our military service members who are currently deployed as they selflessly serve our country during the holiday season.
Tickets available online at afheartlandband.eventbrite.com. Auditorium doors open 45 minutes prior to show time. Mask wear is required. Proof of full vaccination or a negative COVID test within 72 hours of the event is required for attendees ages 5 and older. A self-administered test will not validate entry.