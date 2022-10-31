Veterans Day events abound across Sarpy County

Groups across Sarpy County are preparing for their annual Veterans Day events to show appreciation for America’s service members and their families.

The first and largest area celebration is the Nebraska's Official Veterans Parade on Saturday, Nov. 5, in Bellevue.

The parade begins at 10 a.m., featuring an Air Force flyover, military formations, first responders, local school bands and JROTC units, elected officials and other veteran-supporting organizations.

The route goes east along West Mission Avenue from Jackson Street to Franklin Street, turning north on Franklin to Washington Park in Olde Towne.

The grand marshal is Col. John Litecky, former commander of the 55th Operations Group at Offutt Air Force Base. The 55th Wing is the largest operations group in the Air Force, with 11 squadrons and two detachments around the world. Litecky will retire from the Air Force in January.

Following the parade, there will be a Veterans Day Expo at the John B. Muller Administrative Services Building on the Bellevue University campus, 812 Bruin Blvd., from noon to 3 p.m. The new event includes a variety of veterans’ organizations and resources, with information on available support services. The expo is free, with refreshments from local food trucks on-hand.

On Sunday, Nov. 6, at 2 p.m., Bellevue East High School will host a free Veterans Day concert featuring the Nebraska National Guard 43rd Army Band. “A Salute to Heroes” presents favorite concert band and patriotic music.

The La Vista Community Foundation will hold its annual Salute to Veterans on Sunday, Nov. 6 at the La Vista Conference Center, 12520 Westport Parkway. Executive director Annisa Visty said more than 600 people have registered, potentially making it the largest attendance in the event’s history.

Representatives of the Veterans Administration, the 50 Mile March Foundation, American Legion Post 32, VFW Post 9675 of Sarpy County, Guitars for Vets, Moving Vets Forward, Operation 22 Til Freedom and K9’s for Warriors will be on hand to share their mission and vision during a social hour at 4:30 p.m. Sarpy County Treasurer and Air Force veteran Trace Jones will emcee the festivities at 6 p.m., with a keynote speech from submarine Capt. Benjamin Selph.

The Springfield Platteview Community Schools will present its annual Veterans Day Ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, at 10 a.m. in the main gym of Platteview High School, 14801 S. 108th St. in Springfield.

The keynote speaker Bill Williams is the co-founder of Patriotic Productions, which has organized and raised funds to bring more than 3,500 World War II, Korea and Vietnam veterans to see their memorials in Washington D.C.

Patriotic Productions also created “Remembering Our Fallen,” a photo exhibit memorializing Nebraska service members who have died since the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. Platteview's common area will display the exhibit on Wednesday, Nov. 9, and Thursday, Nov. 10, from 5 to 8 p.m.

American Legion Post 32 of Papillion will be holding Veterans Day services on Friday, Nov. 11, at 11 a.m. at Veterans Park at East Halleck and South Monroe Streets in Papillion.

Speakers include Papillion Mayor David Black and retired Air Force Gen. Paul G. Cohen, administrator of the Omaha Douglas Public Building Commission. In the event of inclement weather, the service will be held at the post hall, 230 W. Lincoln,

Gretna American Legion Post 216 will again host its annual Veterans Day Dinner on Friday, Nov. 11. A social hour will begin at 5 p.m. at 11690 S. 216th St. At 6 p.m., dinner and the program will begin, including a guest speaker and award presentations.

Gretna’s Sons of the American Legion - Squadron 216 will be hosting a free breakfast for vets at Billy’s Gretna Cafe, 20596 Highway 370, on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 7 to 10 a.m.