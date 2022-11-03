 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Veterans parade postponed to Nov. 12 due to weekend's forecast

Nebraska s 22nd Official Veterans Day Parade has been postponed due to this weekend's weather forecast.

The parade, organized by the Bellevue Chamber of Commerce & Community, will instead be held Saturday, Nov. 12.

Rain is in the forecast from midday Friday through Saturday afternoon, with the possibility of rain turning into snow Saturday morning, Michelle Andahl, president of the chamber, said in a Facebook post.

"Please know that this is not an easy decision for us to make," Andahl said. "We appreciate your understanding as we make this difficult decision to keep everyone safe and maximize attendance and participation in this community event to honor our Veterans."

