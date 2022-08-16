VOLLEYBALL: Bellevue University anointed No. 3 in NAIA as season begins

Bellevue University’s volleyball team is expected to have a stellar year.

Coming off its first NAIA National Tournament quarterfinal appearance since the 2000 season, the program is favored as No. 3 in the NAIA Women’s Volleyball Coaches’ Top 25 Poll. The Bruins are also expected to win the North Star Athletic Association regular season title, according to a conference preseason poll.

Missouri Baptist, the two-time defending national champion, is favored No. 1 in the NAIA, while Jamestown — who defeated the Bruins in last year’s national quarterfinals — is ranked No. 2 in the nation.

In the NSAA, defending champion Viterbo is expected to finish second — the first time in eight seasons that the V-Hawks aren’t favored to win the league title.

The Bruins, who finished second in the league last season, netted five first-place votes in this year’s NSAA poll after being ranked No. 9 nationally at the end of last season. The V-Hawks earned three NSAA first-place votes and were ranked No. 9 in the preseason NAIA poll.

Ten letterwinners will return for the Bruins, including all six starters from last season. Last year was the 14th time in school history that the team advanced to the NAIA National Tournament.

Senior setter Olivia Galas will lead the way for Bellevue University. She is a three-time first-team All-American and four-time NSAA Setter of the Year selection, according to a news release.

Outside hitter Eve Fountain, another first-team All-American selection, finished last year with 438 kills and 439 digs. Other top returners include senior outside hitter Sierra Athen (2021 third-team All-American) and sophomore middle blocker Haley Fleischman (North Central Region Freshman of the Year).

Bellevue’s 14-match schedule includes eight matchups against teams ranked in the top 25. The schedule begins with a tournament this Friday and Saturday at the College of Idaho Tournament in Caldwell, Idaho, which includes a match against No. 7-ranked Corban University.