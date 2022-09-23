VOLLEYBALL: Cougars still learning in Cortinas' first season

Omaha Gross Catholic was down a set point in the opening set, but lost comprehensively to Concordia in three sets (26-24, 25-111, 25-14) at home on Thursday, Sept. 22.

“We let them turn it on,” first-year Cougars head coach Julie Cortinas said. “We didn’t close that first set, and then they got hyped and we went the other way.”

Cortinas said the Mustangs’ serving took the Cougars out of their offense, and that their serve receiving “hasn’t been the problem recently,” but were “juggling” against Concordia.

“I don’t know if our focus was so much on what we’re trying to do after that serve receive because we’ve worked on a ton of plays, a ton of offense,” Cortinas said. “When we had a good pass, we executed what we worked on. We just didn’t get the pass or the pass wasn’t there for us to execute.”

Cortinas said serving was an issue for the Cougars as well, and she added that comes in “ebbs and flows.”

“It’s what I’m learning, as a first-year coach anyways, you fix one thing and something else starts to fall, and then you fix another part of the team,” Cortinas said.

As a young team with just two seniors, Cortinas said that issue is especially the case for a first-year coach with a young team.

But while the team as a whole has had their ups and downs, several players have stood out.

Maria Connealy is an “all-around monster of an athlete,” who Cortinas said is “very coachable.” The senior finished with four kills and three blocks on Thursday, and Cortinas said she has adjusted great to a new offense that’s a “perfect fit.”

“She is learning a quick offense this year,” Cortinas said. “Based on what I watched in videos, they didn’t run quick offensive sets last year.”

Junior Savanah Schofield added four kills and three aces, and Cortinas said she has been thrown in “all the places” on the court.

“I don’t want to say a utility player, but basically she has been put in just about everything but middle front,” the Cougars head coach said. “She’s done everything that I’ve asked of her and she goes out with a ferocious kind of mentality.”

Sophomore Anna Rice added a couple of blocks, and Brooklyn Vomacka added four kills, and both have been players who have had to adjust to new roles.

Freshmen Sienna Miller, Mariah Dutcher and Brooklyn Donaldson are “super consistent” but still young. Dutcher leads the team in aces.

“They’re green,” Cortinas said. “They’re young and don’t have that experience, but they’re consistent in their ball-handling, which is huge.”

Cortinas added that the only other senior, Olivia Persing, has “really come along.”

Going through the second half of their season, the Cougars are actively trying to “figure out what they are and what they’re not.”

“So here by the halfway mark, we said by Monday we have a triangular, and we should have our positions pretty well set where (in) the second half we’re just zoning in on who’s played what rotations,” Cortinas said.

With a 6-7 record, the Cougars will have a tough road to travel but still have a goal to make a state appearance.

“That’s where our mindset is, is to make a state appearance this year,” Cortinas said.

Gross Catholic’s next match is a triangular at Duchesne against the Cardinals and South Sioux City.