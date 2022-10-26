VOLLEYBALL: End of the road for Chieftains, Thunderbirds, Bears at districts

Both Bellevue East and West saw their seasons come to an end on Tuesday, Oct. 25 in district semifinals, and Omaha Bryan lost on Monday.

The Chieftains (19-15) finished above .500 for the first time since 2019, but were swept at Fremont Tuesday night in District A-5.

Before and throughout the season, head coach Courtney Smeby depended on senior leadership and core values.

Bellevue East also got off to their strongest start (10-3) since 2011. After what was a rebuilding year (9-20 in 2021), the Chieftains “hit the ground running” during the summer and talked about being all-in and having positivity and confidence.

“If we feel like somebody’s not living those core values, they’re putting in barriers,” Smeby said. “(The players) do a really good job of coming together.”

The Thunderbirds (14-23) took a step back from a 23-13 season last year, with their season ending in a sweep defeat on Tuesday night at Millard West in District A-7.

After starting 0-8, the TBirds rebounded with four wins at the Chieftain Invitational Sept. 9-10. While head coach Christina Krajicek said after that invite that the TBirds wanted to compete against the tough teams, they weren’t able to put up much of a fight against the Wildcats.

“You got to find a way to find grit during these hard moments and battle through it,” Krajicek said on Sept. 10. “I’m pleased with what we’ve done so far, but our level of play is not near what our potential is, and that comes with experience and maturity and growing, and that’s all part of this process.”

As a young team with just one senior, Krajicek aimed to see growth and competitive fight throughout the season.

“We’re a very young team, so we’re gonna have a lot of new exposures, but our main goal is just to continue to be competitive and even more competitive after every match,” Krajicek said before the season.

The other Class A team in Bellevue, Omaha Bryan (6-24) was swept at North Platte in the play-in 4-v-5 match in District A-2 on Monday night.