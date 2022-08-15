VOLLEYBALL: Experience from returning starters gives Bellevue East cohesiveness

Returning starters and experienced players gives Bellevue East volleyball cohesiveness going into the season.

The Chieftains only graduated two seniors from last year, and head coach Courtney Smeby said five starters and seven letterwinners gives the team cohesiveness going into the season.

“We played our best volleyball towards the end of last season, so we’re looking forward to building upon that this year,” Smeby said. “Our expectations for them are high, but we understand it may take some time to find our footing.”

The Chieftains finished last year 9-20 with a loss to Elkhorn South in the district tournament.

Starting senior setters Mack Reimer and Rylee Craig combined for 560 assists for the Chieftains last year.

“They both do a great job leading and running our offense,” Smeby said.

The primary offensive weapons will be pin hitters Lilly Gulley, a senior, and Lyric Scott, a sophomore. Gulley was second on the team with 152 kills last year, and Scott secured 123 kills in the middle. Smeby said she will be moved to a pin hitter after experiencing success there during summer league and team camps.

Defensively, the Chieftains will depend on seniors Erica Nickisch (libero, 4.8 digs per set in 2021) and Nadia Karim (32 aces and 105 digs), and sophomore Hope Marroquin, a transfer from Papillion-La Vista South.

With seven seniors and young, eager players who have made “great additions” to the team, the Chieftains hope to mix the experience and depth.

“With both experience and depth, we hope to play with consistency and strong passion all season long,” Smeby said.

Smeby added that while the Chieftains played inconsistently at times last season, they began to get into a rhythm and played their best volleyball in late October.

Bellevue East will begin the 2022 season on Tuesday, Aug. 23, at home against Gross Catholic.