VOLLEYBALL: Mental adjustments must be made for Bears after senior night loss

The toughest challenge for Omaha Bryan will be to make mental adjustments heading into the final stretch after a senior night loss to Elkhorn South on Monday, Sept. 26.

“We come from a school that isn’t necessarily great at athletics,” Bears head coach Nate Novotny said. “So that’s been the biggest challenge is getting them out of that habit of (thinking) we’re gonna lose, and get them to believe that they can win.”

Before the Storm swept the Bears (25-7, 25-8, 25-10) in a performance he called “sluggish,” Novotny’s team had won three straight, though the head coach was away after he and his wife had a baby.

“Coach (Ashley) Christensen was handling all those wins, which was great,” Novotny said. “But I told them in the huddle before this, we play when we’re ready to go and we have confidence and we have energy. I don’t think there’s a team that we can’t compete with.”

The first set of a 3-1 loss to Omaha Central on Sept. 1 was a reference point for the steps forward against an Eagles team that “usually just annihilates us.”

“It’s the first time I’ve been her in six years that we’ve won a set from them, which was awesome,” Novotny said. “And like I said, if we played at that level, that record (5-9) would be completely different because there are teams we played where it’s been close, and then we get down and we take ourselves out.”

Novotny said with “nonstop confidence” and high energy, the Bears would be doing “a lot better than we are now,” though he did emphasize that it’s “not that we’re not doing good now.”

For the Bears, a senior-heavy team has led to their highest win total since 2019 (won just two in 2021, did not play 2020). More importantly than the wins for Novotny, the seniors are a “lot of fun” to coach and are “great kids, good leaders, good people,” which is what he hopes they will be after they leave the program.

Individually, Jessica Conway plays multiple positions and has been very flexible.

“She’s very much just a treasure for us because she’s there to do whatever we need her to do and whatever position we need her to be in for that day,” Novotny said.

The Reed twins, Brandi and Brooke, have also been adaptable, and Novotny said Brooke is a “very responsible, very silent, but great leader.”

“She’s been wonderful to have and see grow from her four years,” he said.

Guilia Morellini, a foreign exchange student from Italy, led the Bears with three kills on Monday against the Storm and added a block.

“(She) just brings a new perspective and a great energy,” Novotny said. “She’s always having fun.”

Novotny added that while Morellini has had a lot of fun, she also gets serious, and the Bryan head coach enjoys watching her play because of a “fun intensity about her.”

The final senior playing for varsity, Mckenzie Traugh, transferred from Texas and brings another new perspective from a different place.

“You get to see what they’ve learned from different places, and she has come in and just been very open to going in where we need her, very positive,” Novotny said.

Aside from the seniors, Kaydence Jones, Carolina Thompson, Veronica Gonzalez, and Bellevue East transfer Reilyn Hein have all contributed to the Bears this season.

“(Kaydence) started her freshman year not being able to serve over the net, and today (she had) really good, deep, aggressive serves…

Carolina Thompson just surprises you. She is very consistent, which is what we want all of our ids to be, but she’s by far been our most consistent hitter…

(Gonzalez is) our DS (defensive specialist) and she’s been stepping into leadership roles and being a little more vocal leader and positive influence on this team…

(Hein) has been great, just super positive all the time. Great attitude, works hard, takes direction really well. So we’re really blessed with the type of kids that we have in this program, because they’re just all good kids,” Novotny said.

Moving forward, the Bears will need to overcome that mental hurdle that is “been ingrained so long in Bryan High that they’re not capable of winning.”

“They know, and they’ve seen that they can do it, it’s just getting them to believe that all the time,” Novotny said. “Other than that, they know how to play, they know the technique, they know what they’re doing. It’s just kind of believing in themselves unconditionally.”

The Bears next play with Fremont in a triangular at Omaha Burke on Thursday, Sept. 29 beginning at 6 p.m., before a varsity tournament at Omaha Mercy on Saturday.