VOLLEYBALL: Omaha Bryan face same challenges with same expectations this fall

Prior to the start of their season on Thursday, Omaha Bryan volleyball head coach Nate Novotny answered some questions about the season ahead.

First, what are some general expectations and/or goals for the team heading into the season?

"Our expectations and goals heading into the season are the same as always: to become the best people we can be through academics and athletics."

Who are some players who will stand out for your team?

"We have such a wonderful team, filled with amazing people. They all are stand outs to me!"

What growth/changes do you hope to see compared to last season?

"We have been working out well physically during practice, but we are also spending some time working on our mental toughness and mindfulness. It will be fun to see how that new aspect of our training affects our game.

Finally, what are some challenges your team will need to overcome this season?

"Our biggest challenge to overcome this season is the same as always: that we are worthy to be on that court and that, on our best day, we can compete with any team!"

The Bears open the season with a triangular on Thursday beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Omaha Northwest, with games against the Huskies and Omaha Benson. On Saturday, Aug. 27, the Bears will face Lewis Central, Thomas Jefferson and Tri Center in the Lewis Central Tournament in Council Bluffs.