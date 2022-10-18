VOLLEYBALL: Resiliency, finishing strong remains the mantra for Chieftains

Although the Metro Conference Tournament ended with two defeats and one win, Bellevue East could see "where we are" going into districts.

The Chieftains lost in three sets to Millard South, losing the third set 25-23. Head coach Courtney Smeby said they have been "focusing on finishing strong."

"What's nice about that is seeing that we have the ability to fight in a push teams into those uncomfortable situations and just being able to finish strong," Smeby said.

The set was tied at 23 after a timeout, and Smeby said the Chieftains needed to do better executing and taking care of the ball.

"We'll go back and look at the film and see what we can do differently to get us offensively some different options to help us execute and take care of that because I think our serve and our passes were really strong, our defense was really strong," Smeby said. "What can we do offensively to seal the deal?"

After the close best-of-three loss, the Chieftains lost in straight sets to Papillion-La Vista South.

"I think it's just a great opportunity for us to see where we are going into districts next week," Smeby said. "Because at some point we're going to face one of those top-tier teams."

The Bellevue East head coach added that the match was an opportunity to see their areas of strengths and weaknesses, and what they can hone in on heading into districts next week.

Going into the Metro Tournament, which ended with a win over Omaha Buena Vista (25-9, 25-12), the Chieftains had won five in a row without dropping a set to win the Omaha South Invitational.

"Not only did we finish 5-0, but being able to execute and take care of the ball and just shut it down in two sets was really strong for us and really huge for us," Smeby said.

As the finale to the regular season, Smeby said the Chieftains knew winning would put them in the "best possible position" in the wild card standings.

"So we came in with a game plan and the girls executed it seamlessly. And it was very huge for them. I was very proud of them and what they were able to accomplish," she said.

The season as a whole has been one of accomplishments for Bellevue East, with several records being tied or broken.

Against Omaha Burke on Tuesday, Oct. 11, senior Mackenize Reimer tied a school record for blocks in a match with 11. In a five-set loss that lasted nearly three hours, Reimer executed a game plan after a "lot of time" in practice against the Bulldogs, who were reliant on their pin hitters.

"There were a lot of girls that have a lot of career highs for blocks in that match," Smeby said. "And so hopefully, we wanted to translate it a little bit more in our match tonight (Monday). Unfortunately, we weren't able to do that."

Smeby said the Chieftains' theme throughout the season has been resiliency.

"We've had a lot going on, not only off the court, got a lot of girls with things going on their personal lives, but these girls are a strong family," Smeby said. "A lot of these girls have grown up since kindergarten together and they fight for each other each and every day. And we've talked about we over me mentality, we've spent a lot of time focusing on our core values. And the girls have done a great job with that."

Going into the final weeks of the season, the Chieftains asked what they what the conclusion to look like.

"We said it's all hands on deck and whatever your role is, however big or small that you feel it is, everybody contributes to the success of this team," Smeby said. "And I know with our seven seniors, they don't want the season to end yet, I know these young ones have really relied on their their leadership and I'm excited to see what they can do to finish off next week or maybe even longer. In postseason play, it's anybody's ballgame."

Bellevue West (13-22) lost their middle match to host Papio (13-25, 19-25) in their pool, but won in straight sets over Omaha Burke (25-17, 25-21) and South (25-8, 25-9).

Omaha Bryan lost all three matches in their pool at Millard West.

District play begins on Monday, Oct. 24.