VOLLEYBALL: Senior leadership, core values push Chieftains to best start since 2011

Senior leadership and mental fortitude have been the keys for Bellevue East in their 6-1 start to the season, their first since 2011.

Most recently, the Chieftains defeated Omaha Buena Vista in straight sets (25-7, 25-9, 25-9) at home on Tuesday, Sept. 6, but the foundation was laid before the season began. With seven seniors and “quality underclassmen” combined, head coach Courtney Smeby the Chieftains start is attributed to senior leadership and core values.

“We talk about core values all the time,” Smeby said. “We work with Doc (Larry) Whitman, he is a sports psychologist, so he works with Creighton, he works with Nebraska and several other collegiate programs. So we started incorporating him with our program last year because we only had two seniors.”

After what was a rebuilding year (9-20 final record), the Chieftains “hit the ground running” during the summer and talked about being all-in, and having positivity and confidence.

“And if we feel like somebody’s not living those core values, they’re putting in barriers,” Smeby said. “(The players) do a really good job of coming together.”

Smeby added that in meetings the players are able to clearly express things that aren’t working, and work hard in each practice to improve.

“They’ve set some pretty high goals for themselves,” she said. “We talk all the time about pressure being a privilege, and I’m just proud of them each and every game.”

In their lone loss in three sets to Lincoln Northeast (24-26, 25-20, 23-25), Smeby noticed a difference of the Chieftains finishing strong when they wouldn’t have last year. The Chieftains showed that fight when they overcame a two-set deficit to Omaha North on Tuesday, Aug. 30.

“We’ve really been doing a lot with Doc and doing arousal control and focusing on how to finish, and visualization and things like that, and they’re doing a really great job with that,” Smeby said.

“Even when they just feel like there’s a hiccup in their performance or they feel like they’re struggling, he does a great job. They reach out to him, they have sessions individually, but they just do a really great job.”

“I think he’s really helped a lot with our mental health aspects (of playing), which makes us stronger mentally and on the court as well,” senior Rylee Craig said.

Craig led the team with nine aces in their win over Buena Vista on Tuesday, and said she was focused on where the holes were and focused on serving.

On the team’s start to the season, Craig said having “so many seniors” and playing together for “so long” makes the Chieftains “really cohesive.”

“We’re already really cohesive with each other and we’re all pretty much best friends,” Craig said. “So we just give it our all out there on the court, I think that really helps.”

Craig added that their win over the winless Bison was “really good,” but could have been better.

“We had a lot of unforced errors, which we really shouldn’t when we play a team like that, but I think we played really good,” she said.

Smeby added that it’s a challenge to avoid playing down to the competition, but she used Tuesday’s game to give everybody “quality playing time” with the tough matches they have coming up.

“Giving everybody an opportunity to get on the court, get a lot of touches, that was kind of my focus, and I’m glad we got the win,” Smeby said. “It was a team effort, and so a lot of people stepped up and tried different roles, and this was the type of game to give everybody an opportunity to see what that looks like.”

Craig and fellow senior Nadia Karim led the team as the Chieftains earned 32 aces against the Bison, but Smeby said there is still room for improvement.

“They’ve been doing a really great job this season with aces,” Smeby said. “I think there were 32 aces collectively as a team, but there were also 13 missed serves, so our serving performance could be better, that’s something that we focus on. That’s one of those controllables and I think that’s one of our strongest attributes as a team is we can serve aggressively.”

Moving forward, the Chieftains will next host a tournament on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9-10, with games on Friday scheduled against Grand Island and Millard South.

Craig said the Chieftains will need to keep up their confidence and believe in themselves, while Smeby said they need to maintain a balanced offense.

“I know last year we relied heavily on our pin hitters and this year, we’ve got two really young sophomores,” Smeby said. “And that was my biggest thing coming into the season, so we’ve got a lot of young ones that can step up to the plate in that middle position.”

Mya Weber, who had six kills, two aces and a block against Buena Vista, is leading the team in hitting percentage and blocks and her success is something the Chieftains can build upon.

“I’m very pleased with where we’re starting and I’m just kind of excited to see where we go from here and some tougher opponents,” Smeby said. “And I told them, I’m not focused on the outcome, but if you can beat each and every match and walk away and say I gave 110 percent, that’s all I can ask them for.”