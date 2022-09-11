VOLLEYBALL: TBirds rebound from winless start with 4 wins at Chieftain Invite

After a winless start through eight games, Bellevue West rebounded with a 4-2 record in the Chieftain Invitational on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 9-10.

The Thunderbirds opened the invite with back-to-back 2-0 wins over Omaha South (25-9, 25-4) and Concordia (25-16, 25-19). In the nightcap on Friday, the Thunderbirds came back to win in three sets (22-25, 25-14, 25-19) over Lincoln.

On Saturday, the Thunderbirds won in three close sets over Syracuse (25-23, 24-26, 25-23), before falling to Fremont in three (24-26, 25-19, 18-25) and two to Columbus (18-25, 20-25). Against the Tigers, Kayla Eggiman notched 10 kills, while Sofia Marquez and Heather Fogarty added six kills each.

But head coach Christian Krajicek “wasn’t really impressed” by the Thunderbirds’ play against Fremont.

“That’s not a quality of play at all,” Krajicek said. “I mean, I think we came out dominant, we had a lot of control and then we just allowed ourselves silly errors and just ended up not attacking the game to win, we were just basically playing not to lose.”

However, in the team’s turnaround from an 0-8 start, Krajicek has been impressed by Eggiman, Marquez and Fogarty, along with Elly Dow.

“She’s (Dow) such a versatile player,” Krajicek said. “She can really play any position on the court, she just needs to find that strength a little bit more and get that experience and the pace of the game. But I’m really excited for her for sure.”

Krajicek is also excited for Tessa Reitsma, who also needs to figure out the pace of the game but has played well.

As a young team, Krajicek said the Thunderbirds have leaned on upperclassmen Eggiman, Marquez and Fogarty, but have continued to get better. Against a tough schedule, the Thunderbirds also knew the road would be tough, but those tough teams are ones the Thunderbirds ultimately “want to be competing against at the end of the season.”

“So you got to find a way to find grit during these hard moments and battle through it,” Krajicek said. “I’m pleased with what we’ve done so far, but our level of play is not near what our potential is, and that comes with experience and maturity and growing, and that’s all part of this process.”

Through 13 games, Krajicek is “expecting to see more” as the Thunderbirds next play in a triangular at Platteview on Tuesday. The Thunderbirds will play against the Trojans at 6:30 p.m. and Bennington at 5:30 p.m.